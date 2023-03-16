Ken Striplin | New Amenities on the Horizon in Santa Clarita

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 16
2003 - Lifesize sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Thursday, Mar 16, 2023
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
Friday, Mar 10, 2023
Tuesday, Mar 7, 2023
Friday, Mar 3, 2023
Thursday, Mar 2, 2023
|
Experience new cultures monthly at the Canyon Country Community Center. Join family and friends to experience cultures and customs from around the world at the city of Santa Clarita’s "elebrate" event series, which returns to the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351, for its second year in 2023.
|
George Orwell’s “1984” will be presented by Front Row Center and Eclipse Theatre LA at The MAIN Theater, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
What do you think about the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department's use of tasers? The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is reviewing the LASD policy on the use of tasers and is asking for public input on LASD's use of tasers.
|
Roll up your sleeves and strap on your boots! The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, is back in town and is searching for the best and brightest volunteers to assist during the event.
|
Spring is near! As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.
|
California Institute of the Arts alum Jeff Rowe (Film/Video 2011) makes his feature directorial debut with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," also co-directed by fellow CalArtian Kyler Spears (Film/Video 2013).
|
Every five years, the city of Santa Clarita publishes a strategic plan based on public input which identifies priorities and plans for enhancing the quality of life for our community.
|
Are you or someone you know hiring? On Friday, April 28 College of the Canyons, Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, city of Santa Clarita, SCV Chamber of Commerce and America's Job Centers of California have partnered to host a SCV-wide job fair.
|
Santa Clarita Valley residents remember March 2020 as the month that schools in all five districts of the SCV were closed due to COVID-19. Now, three years later, 19 volunteers with the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation have returned to the classrooms of seven elementary schools in the SCV with the Read With Me Program.
|
2003 - Lifesize sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
|
Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a pastel demonstration by Kris Buck on May 15, from: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
|
Parks After Dark returns this March with fun, free and safe recreational experiences that brings, teens, families, and communities together at 34 LA County Parks for two evenings during Spring Break.
|
Raising the Curtain Foundation is inviting all Santa Clarita Valley students in grades 4-6 to participate in a free theater workshop at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
|
Old Glory is getting a celebration after being saved two decades ago, with a picnic to remind all of a time when the community came together.
|
Due to the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters
|
Two big changes are coming up for residents and businesses of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1.
|
Gilchrist Farm is gearing up for the season change with their spring fling and egg hunt.
|
Each year the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recognizes the top commercial real estate brokers active in the Santa Clarita Valley, with this years list featuring many returning faces as well as some new ones.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday no new deaths and 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 13 additional deaths and 643 new cases countywide.
|
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
|
Kenji Pallares tossed five shutout innings while CSUN (9-3) scored six runs over its first four innings en route to an 8-3 win over Pepperdine at Eddy D. Field Stadium on Monday afternoon.
|
College of the Canyons tacked on another first-place finish at the Western State Conference tourney held at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday, the Cougars' fourth victory on the road to claiming another conference title.
|
California State University, Northridge, extended its winning streak to six as the Matadors defeated Idaho 5-2 in women's tennis action Monday afternoon at the Matador Tennis Complex.
|
The Master's baseball team gave up four runs before getting runs in the seventh and ninth innings, but it was too little too late as the Mustangs lost to Vanguard 4-2 Monday in Costa Mesa.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.