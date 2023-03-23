header image

1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
Ken Striplin | Read a Tale Along the Trail!
Thursday, Mar 23, 2023

Striplin-Ken“Anything you teach in an indoor classroom can be taught outdoors, often in ways that are more enjoyable for children.” – Cathy James

Tucked between the River Village neighborhood at Duane R. Harte Park is one of the most unique and hidden amenities in Santa Clarita. Home to the city of Santa Clarita’s Trail Tales, this serene location offers families and visitors a beautiful spot to take a leisurely walk along the paseos while enjoying the shade of the massive oak trees and reading a children’s story displayed on podiums dotted along the path.

This location is perfect to take the kids on an afternoon adventure, or an early morning walk to enjoy a story and a stroll.

Originally installed in 2020, Trail Tales has become a resident favorite, a safe environment for children to practice their reading, play along the path and learn a little more about literacy in a fun and engaging way. Designed to encourage outdoor adventure in our parks and a love of reading amongst our youth, this amenity perfectly blends nature and books for a wonderful and memorable experience.

This program is one of many innovative programs from the Santa Clarita Public Library, whose mission is to connect residents and visitors with information and ideas that enrich, inspire and educate.

Through ideas and programs like Trail Tales, we can encourage reading and exploration in the earliest stages of life. According to “Every Child a Chance Trust,” higher literacy rates are associated with healthier populations, less crime, greater economic growth and higher employment rates.

As a community that prides itself on public safety, award-winning schools, business-friendly opportunities and a proactive local government, we can showcase just how unique and forward-thinking Santa Clarita is by implementing programs such as this.

To keep residents and neighbors excited for more, every few months city staff updates the podiums with a new story. This month we are excited to announce that the featured story is the 1989 beloved children’s picture book, “We’re Going on A Bear Hunt,” written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury.

The book follows the tale of a family who decides to go looking for a bear, but throughout their adventure, they run across a variety of obstacles like rivers, swamps and snowstorms that can seem “scary.” As the family progresses through each obstacle together, the story teaches children the importance of facing their fears and pushing through challenges that they might come across in their lives.

As a father myself, I know the importance of introducing literacy and healthy activities to kids at a young age. Through amenities like Trail Tales, I encourage our community members to explore their city and enjoy the outdoors while reading a family-friendly story. If you would like to learn more about this program, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com. Be sure to follow the Library’s social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram at @scvpubliclibrary for future events and story updates.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
