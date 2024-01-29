header image

1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district

Ken Striplin | Skyline Ranch – Home to City's 38th Park
Monday, Jan 29, 2024

Ken StriplinSkyline Ranch Park – the Newest Park in Santa Clarita!

Parks are the main hub of engagement and activity in our communities and here in Santa Clarita our 37 parks play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life for our residents. Whether you and your families frequent the beloved Central Park in Saugus or visit the always popular inclusive playgrounds in Canyon Country and Valencia, we are proud to offer our residents a variety of options.

Just last year, the City opened the Tesoro Adobe Historic Park, the original home to two renowned Hollywood families in California, the Carey’s and the Clougherty’s. Full of rich Western history, this park is open year-round with free, docent-guided tours. It is a great addition to our park system, providing a place for playing, learning and even as an event venue. We have now seen dozens of weddings, celebrations and parties take place at this picturesque park. Additionally, in 2023 we opened the second inclusive playground in our community at West Creek Park located in Valencia. Surrounded by the West Creek neighborhood and next to the elementary school, this park is enjoyed by students and families alike.

This year, we are excited to bring Skyline Ranch Park to the community. Officially marking the City’s 38th park, this location was designed with our residents in mind and offers something for everyone. For our community members who want to stay active – and competitive, there will be a full-size basketball court with four nets allowing for more participation from adults and children and making it ready for friendly games or team practices. Right across the way are two tennis courts with four pickleball court overlays – perfect for anyone who wants to practice their swing while looking at a breathtaking view of the City.

Located in the heart of the park is a shaded playground surrounded by beautiful landscaping and tables for the perfect picnic or a great place to relax. Nestled into the side of the mountain is a large baseball field, with complete fencing, shaded seating and dugouts. This park will also offer a large multipurpose field with lighting around the perimeter and on the walking trail, as well as a new restroom building and plenty of parking.

Knowing how active our community is, I know that this park will become a popular destination for not only City programming but for events, activities, walking groups and more. With the Skyline neighborhood surrounding the park, this will be an ideal location for families to bring their children and enjoy the outdoors in a fun and safe environment.

We are excited to offer this great amenity to our community this spring. To learn more about the park and our future ribbon-cutting ceremony, please follow the City’s social media pages for updates or contact Susan Nelson at snelson@santaclarita.gov. I look forward to seeing our residents enjoy this wonderful addition to our City.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Ken Striplin | Skyline Ranch – Home to City’s 38th Park

Ken Striplin | Skyline Ranch – Home to City’s 38th Park
Monday, Jan 29, 2024
Parks are the main hub of engagement and activity in our communities and here in Santa Clarita our 37 parks play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life for our residents.
READ MORE...

SCVNews.com