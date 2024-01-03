header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 2
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Ken Striplin | Welcoming the New Year
| Wednesday, Jan 3, 2024

Ken StriplinAs we welcome in 2024, there are several exciting projects, programs and events we can look forward to in the new year. Thanks to the leadership of the Santa Clarita City Council, several new city amenities will welcome residents during the next 12 months.

We look forward to the ribbon-cutting of the city’s 38th park, Skyline Ranch Park. With construction already well underway, Skyline Ranch Park will be a space for sports and exercise, offering a full-size basketball court, soccer field, baseball field and a spacious multipurpose field. The park will boast two tennis courts, thoughtfully overlaid with pickleball lines, providing residents with diverse options for their court activities. Whether individuals are engaged in sports exercises, enjoying a picnic or simply relishing the outdoors, Skyline Ranch Park will have it all.

Another exciting project is the new Valencia Community Center, which will be the third community center in Santa Clarita. The new Community Center is the former YMCA building located at Summit Park. It is currently being renovated for an anticipated opening in the next few months. This facility will join our Community Centers in Canyon Country and Newhall in offering programs, events and activities for residents of all ages. The new facility will include classroom and activity space as well as the first indoor city pool.

Looking even further ahead, work is getting underway on the city’s highly-anticipated indoor roller rink. Located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, this new facility will not only offer roller skating, it will also feature a full-size basketball and pickleball courts giving residents flexibility in their choice of activity.

The new year will bring new events and the return of our long-time favorites. One event you do not want to miss is the Polar Plunge. Get ready to immerse yourself in the chilly waters of the waterslide pool at the Aquatic Center. Participants will run, jump or slide into the frigid 45-degree water. This year’s event will be on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 10:30 a.m. After the plunge, join the lifeguards for hot chocolate, coffee and donuts. Kaiser Permanente will also be on-site giving out towels to the first 75 participants. The event is free, but registration is required.

For more information, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons or call the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center at (661) 250-3740.

This is just the first of many events happening in 2024. Spring will mark the return of SENSES Block Parties in Old Town Newhall, the Celebrate event series at the Canyon Country Community Center and the world-famous Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival at Hart Park.

Then in the summer, Central Park is the place to be for Concerts in the Park and as we near the holidays Light Up Main Street will once again illuminate Old Town Newhall.

There is much to look forward to in 2024, right here in Santa Clarita. Happy New Year!

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | Welcoming the New Year

Ken Striplin | Welcoming the New Year
Wednesday, Jan 3, 2024
As we welcome in 2024, there are several exciting projects, programs and events we can look forward to in the new year. Thanks to the leadership of the Santa Clarita City Council, several new city amenities will welcome residents during the next 12 months.
READ MORE...

Tejon Ranch Conservancy Looks Back on Past Accomplishments

Tejon Ranch Conservancy Looks Back on Past Accomplishments
Sunday, Dec 31, 2023
Tejon Ranch Conservancy looks back on the nonprofit's past accomplishments
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | 2023 Year in Review

Kathryn Barger | 2023 Year in Review
Friday, Dec 29, 2023
I have always believed that we achieve our best results together. During a time when there are so many people in need across our county and our country, partnerships can bring help, healing and hope to our communities.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right

Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right
Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
There’s no better way to start the new year than with a New Year’s resolution.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays from Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays from Santa Clarita
Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
As we come together to celebrate the Christmas holiday, it’s a perfect opportunity to also celebrate our beloved city of Santa Clarita.
READ MORE...

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, From My Family to Yours!

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, From My Family to Yours!
Friday, Dec 22, 2023
As the holiday season approaches, it is essential to pause and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas. Beyond the presents and holiday parties is the deeper meaning of the “season of giving,” a spirit of generosity, compassion and community, all of which have the power to spread positivity in our own lives and that of others.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 7: Impulse Music Open Mic Night
Come to Impulse Music Co.'s monthly Open Mic Night, held the first Wednesday of the month and show your skills in front of all your friends and family on a professional stage.
Feb. 7: Impulse Music Open Mic Night
CalArts Alums Capture Emmys at Children’s, Family Awards
More than a dozen graduates of California Institute of the Arts were nominated for the second annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians were nominated across the 50 categories.
CalArts Alums Capture Emmys at Children’s, Family Awards
Jan. 19-21: ‘Through the Years’ at The MAIN
"Through the Years" presented by Off Book Theatre and Eclipse Theatre LA is a funny and poignant coming of age story that follows three best friends, Jack, Julie and Tess from age 5 as they share a lifetime of highs and lows.
Jan. 19-21: ‘Through the Years’ at The MAIN
Feb. 2: SCV Chamber Awards, Installation
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 2024 Awards + Installation will be held Friday, Feb. at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Hytt Valencia.
Feb. 2: SCV Chamber Awards, Installation
Jan. 18: 2024 California Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Employment Law Update is returning for 2024. Join Brian Koegle, Partner at Greenspoon Marder LLP, for a comprehensive update on developments in employment law that will be most impactful for your business in the coming year.
Jan. 18: 2024 California Employment Law Update
Ken Striplin | Welcoming the New Year
As we welcome in 2024, there are several exciting projects, programs and events we can look forward to in the new year. Thanks to the leadership of the Santa Clarita City Council, several new city amenities will welcome residents during the next 12 months.
Ken Striplin | Welcoming the New Year
‘Stuffie Sleepover’ Parties at Canyon Country, Newhall Libraries
Bring your favorite stuffie to the Santa Clarita Public Library for a Stuffed Animal Sleepover Party. Sleepover parties will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch and a Stuffed Toy Slumber Party on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Old Town Newhall Branch.
‘Stuffie Sleepover’ Parties at Canyon Country, Newhall Libraries
CodaPet Expands to Santa Clarita Valley
CodaPet has expanded compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding cities. The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.
CodaPet Expands to Santa Clarita Valley
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report
In furtherance of its commitment to providing transparent and open communication regarding the responsible management of ratepayer funds, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the creation of SCV Water's first Popular Annual Financial Report.
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report
SCV Water Purchases Vista Canyon Factory Recycled Water From City
At its regular board meeting on Jan. 2, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors approved entering into an agreement with the city of Santa Clarita for the purchase of recycled water from the city’s Vista Canyon Water Factory.
SCV Water Purchases Vista Canyon Factory Recycled Water From City
Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s Exceeds Goal
The Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer's held in October at Bridgeport Park raised nearly $173,000, exceeding the goal set for the event of $155,000. The fundraiser was held to benefit the care, support, advocacy and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s Exceeds Goal
Jan. 19: VIA 2024 Update Santa Clarita Luncheon
The Valley Industry Association will host the 2024 Update Santa Clarita luncheon with Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth on Friday, Jan. 19 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
Jan. 19: VIA 2024 Update Santa Clarita Luncheon
2024 Man, Woman of the Year Nominations Sought
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year, Don Kimball and Jenny Ketchepaw have announced the annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2024 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday, May 3 at the Hyatt Valencia.
2024 Man, Woman of the Year Nominations Sought
Jan. 1-7: Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the name of the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 1 - Sunday, Jan. 7.
Jan. 1-7: Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Grand Central Collective to Offer Before, After School Care
Grand Central Collective, a Christian church in Newhall will offer licensed early drop off and after school care for all local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Grand Central Collective to Offer Before, After School Care
Snow on California’s 2024 Wish List
The drive to the University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains shouldn’t have been easy this week.
Snow on California’s 2024 Wish List
Schools Can Schedule Free Environmental Defenders Assembly
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is offering free "Environmental Defenders" school assemblies to elementary schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Schools Can Schedule Free Environmental Defenders Assembly
Jan. 17: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the SCV business community to start the new year off with a business networking mixer at Thermal Horizons Yoga and Wellness Center for the chamber’s first Business After Hours Mixer of 2024.
Jan. 17: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Jan. 6: ARTree’s Flutterby Open Studio
ARTree Community Arts Center's Flutterby Open Studio will be celebrating its seventh year in 2024.
Jan. 6: ARTree’s Flutterby Open Studio
CSUN Extends Win Streak to Six with Victory Over Long Beach State
California State University, Northridge men's basketball had five score in double figures as the Matadors won their sixth in a row with an 84-68 triumph at Long Beach State on Saturday afternoon at Walter Pyramid.
CSUN Extends Win Streak to Six with Victory Over Long Beach State
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Looks Back on Past Accomplishments
Tejon Ranch Conservancy looks back on the nonprofit's past accomplishments
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Looks Back on Past Accomplishments
Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 31, at approximately 4:31 a.m., on the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive in  Santa Clarita.  
Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com
%d