Ken Striplin | Welcoming the New Year

As we welcome in 2024, there are several exciting projects, programs and events we can look forward to in the new year. Thanks to the leadership of the Santa Clarita City Council, several new city amenities will welcome residents during the next 12 months.

We look forward to the ribbon-cutting of the city’s 38th park, Skyline Ranch Park. With construction already well underway, Skyline Ranch Park will be a space for sports and exercise, offering a full-size basketball court, soccer field, baseball field and a spacious multipurpose field. The park will boast two tennis courts, thoughtfully overlaid with pickleball lines, providing residents with diverse options for their court activities. Whether individuals are engaged in sports exercises, enjoying a picnic or simply relishing the outdoors, Skyline Ranch Park will have it all.

Another exciting project is the new Valencia Community Center, which will be the third community center in Santa Clarita. The new Community Center is the former YMCA building located at Summit Park. It is currently being renovated for an anticipated opening in the next few months. This facility will join our Community Centers in Canyon Country and Newhall in offering programs, events and activities for residents of all ages. The new facility will include classroom and activity space as well as the first indoor city pool.

Looking even further ahead, work is getting underway on the city’s highly-anticipated indoor roller rink. Located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, this new facility will not only offer roller skating, it will also feature a full-size basketball and pickleball courts giving residents flexibility in their choice of activity.

The new year will bring new events and the return of our long-time favorites. One event you do not want to miss is the Polar Plunge. Get ready to immerse yourself in the chilly waters of the waterslide pool at the Aquatic Center. Participants will run, jump or slide into the frigid 45-degree water. This year’s event will be on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 10:30 a.m. After the plunge, join the lifeguards for hot chocolate, coffee and donuts. Kaiser Permanente will also be on-site giving out towels to the first 75 participants. The event is free, but registration is required.

For more information, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons or call the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center at (661) 250-3740.

This is just the first of many events happening in 2024. Spring will mark the return of SENSES Block Parties in Old Town Newhall, the Celebrate event series at the Canyon Country Community Center and the world-famous Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival at Hart Park.

Then in the summer, Central Park is the place to be for Concerts in the Park and as we near the holidays Light Up Main Street will once again illuminate Old Town Newhall.

There is much to look forward to in 2024, right here in Santa Clarita. Happy New Year!

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

