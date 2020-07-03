L.A. County Launches New Website for Public Social Services Dept.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services has launched a new website to provide county residents with general program information on DPSS services.

“The new website gives residents access to benefit program information and links to the Your Benefits Now website so they can start their application in just a few minutes,” says DPSS Director Antonia Jiménez.

“Information is presented in a visually appealing way for our customers and other visitors and makes it easier to understand benefit programs and eligibility requirements,” Jiménez said.

The site’s modern, streamlined design simplifies the search process and organizes the information by specific services needed, such as cash assistance, health insurance, food and nutrition, employment services, and other critical services needed by low-income county residents.

The site also provides valuable resource information for residents to learn more about what is available to them from partner agencies and community-based organizations.

The new website supports the department’s strategic goal to make customer service a priority and to ensure a greater user experience. The technological improvements are aimed at enhancing communication with the public by increasing the visibility, accessibility and look and feel of the site, which is also mobile device friendly.

A visitor survey will capture feedback on the customer experience and help the Department to keep the site fresh with relevant content.

Visit the new site at www.dpss.lacounty.gov.