L.A. County Backpack & School Supply Drive

County Seeking Donations for Backpack & School Supply Drive

Uploaded: , Friday, Jul 10, 2020

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services’ (DPSS) Toy Loan Program, which serves approximately 3,500 children a month at more than 50 locations, is hosting a School Supply Drive to benefit low-income children across the County.

The Backpack & School Supply Drive will run through Thursday, August 6 and is currently accepting the following items (in new condition):

Backpacks, lined paper (college and wide rule), index cards, folders, notebooks/notepads, calculators, pencils and pens, binders, pencil cases/sharpeners, art supplies, erasers, glue, and rulers (among other school items).

To help L.A. County’s most vulnerable children prepare for the new school year, you can:
1) Donate via Amazon Smile here
or
2) Schedule your donation drop-off by e-mailing: toyloan@dpss.lacounty.gov.

