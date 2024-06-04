July 20: Free SCAA Summer Mixed Media Workshop

The Samta Clarita Artists Assocation has announced the SCAA summer July Workshop. The Mindful Mixed Media & Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader will be held on Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room.

The focus of this workshop will be on creating balanced, less cluttered abstract compositions using altered papers, collage materials and paint.

Workshop artist Leader will start with a guided meditation to help mindfully enter the art process without prejudgments.

Some collage materials and art paper to be provided.

The full art supplies list for participants includes:

Two sheets of watercolor/bristol paper (at least 11″x14”) some will be provided.

Large (at least 11”x14”) Firm substrate to glue onto: Illustration board or wood panel is best(no canvas)

Cardboard (prepare board with gesso if possible)

Acrylic paint assortment (including black & white)

Water, rags/paper towels

Palette paper

Q-tips

Matte or gel medium/glue for pasting ( Utrecht brand from Blick, but any will do)

Scissors

Old credit card

These supplies are recommended but not required.

Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room

25950 The Old Road, (crossroad Mc Bean Parkway)

Stevenson Ranch CA 91381

This workshop is Free for both SCAA members and non-members. Please register early as space is limited. Register at www.santaclaritaartists.org/workshop-mixed-media-july-20.html.

Funding is provided by Solar Optimum via the Los Angeles Country Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development Program.

For questions, please contact Zony Gordon at zonygordon@att.net.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...