L.A. County Parks Hiring Instructors for Summer 2021 Season

Los Angeles County Parks is looking for highly-talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise and learning to the community through the Contact Class Program.

Applications are now open for new and returning instructors to teach at L.A. County Parks for the Summer 2021 season.

As a Contract Class instructor, you provide an opportunity for others to learn new skills, stay active and healthy, and have fun! Apply today to teach classes virtually or in-person outdoors at a local park or nature center, following COVID-19 guidelines. We’re looking for a variety of classes for all ages, like:

Fine arts Fitness and sports Dance and music Crafts and hobbies Girls’ sports Classes at our Natural Areas Mental wellness Self improvement STEAM classes Virtual classes



Join us for a free virtual information session tomorrow, Wednesday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m. to learn more about the Contract Class Program and the application process.

As an independent instructor, you set the fees, dates, and times of your class – teaching on a weekly basis or as a 1 or 2-day workshop. In-person outdoor classes are limited to 15 participants per COVID-19 health restrictions.

You’ll have access to teaching at one of our fantastic recreation facilities and natural areas at locations throughout Los Angeles County. Plus, we’ll help with marketing and promoting your class.

Click [here] to get more information and apply online. The deadline to submit applications and class proposals is Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at ContractClasses@parks. lacounty.gov.

