L.A. Health Services: Director Talks Mask Guidelines, Future Of Pandemic

By L.A. County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly

The beginning of Spring is a time of renewal and new beginnings. This Spring, we are slowly emerging from the most difficult part of the pandemic so far and accordingly, we are adapting our protocols and procedures.

This means that we are modifying our mask mandates for the workplace. The use of masks continues to be strongly recommended, although the mandate has expired. Masking is still required in all healthcare settings, healthcare campuses, homeless shelters, correctional facilities and other specified settings.

It is understandable that there will continue to be questions and concerns about the lifting of the mask mandate. Some staff are likely uncomfortable with removing their masks in the workplace and in public settings after wearing them for such a long time and monitoring the continuous evolution of the highly contagious variants throughout the world.

Although these decisions are based on the data, which are showing a steady decline in infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths, it is important that we continue to be respectful of the highly personal decision to mask or unmask in public. Some people have preexisting health conditions that put them at elevated risk for serious illness and death and others may care for vulnerable family members, so we must support our workforce members who choose to remain cautious. Other safety protocols are still recommended, like getting vaccinated and boosted, frequent handwashing, getting tested if you have symptoms or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 and staying home when ill.

This month’s edition of The Pulse celebrates the accomplishments of the Population Health Department, which was recently honored by LA Care’s Health Equity Awards. There are also exciting updates on our advancements in using technology to improve the efficiency and safety protocols of our staff and patients. Be sure to look at the articles on the implementation of the ASTER resource, Enterprise Patient Queuing System and the expansion of video visit availability for our patients. The Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Antiracism Initiative celebrates women’s history month with an informative roundtable discussion.

Thank you for all you do. We’re all in this together.

To read the full edition of The Pulse check out the Health Service’s website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...