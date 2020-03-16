LA County Consumer, Business Affairs Shutters Offices

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, following the directive of the Board of Supervisors, will close all service locations to members of the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency announced Sunday night.

That includes DCBA headquarters in the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration on Temple Street in Downtown Los Angeles, the Antelope Valley Michael D. Antonovich Courthouse in Lancaster and 14 other branches around the county.

will also cancel all currently calendared workshops, community meetings, trainings, commission meetings, and other outreach activities. These events will be rescheduled as webinars, conference calls, and remote/virtual engagement as appropriate and possible.

“We recognize the needs of consumers and businesses do not stop in this time of emergency,” said DCBA Director Joseph M. Nicchitta in a statement.

“Scammers are active, seeking to prey on people’s anxiety and fear. Predatory business owners capitalize on increased demand and shortages by gouging consumers for essential goods,” Nicchitta said. “Businesses and employees are suffering the economic effects of COVID-19 and need help accessing federal and state disaster loans and insurance. We are working closely with our county departments and governmental partners to ensure these essential services continue, despite the closure of our public counters.”

DCBA will focus its resources on price gouging investigations, wage enforcement complaint intake, consumer education, and eviction and foreclosure prevention assistance.

Services are available as follows:

· Telephone: 800-593-8222

· Email: info@dcba.lacounty.gov

· Direct messaging: @LACountyDCBA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

The Consumer and Business Affairs department is increasing the capacity of its telephone call center to provide the most efficient service possible. We will respond to each online request within 48 hours.

Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

City of Santa Clarita

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

World Health Organization