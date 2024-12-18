LA County Green Lights Major Improvement Project for The Old Road in Santa Clarita

Los Angeles County is gearing up to make big improvements to The Old Road, a major highway and artery that provides connectivity throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and is frequently used by locals when traffic on Interstate 5 is snarled due to inclement weather and emergency closures.

On Dec. 17, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to move forward with a significant transportation infrastructure improvement project for The Old Road. The project, valued at as much as $250 million, will enhance the safety, accessibility and efficiency of this key transportation corridor, benefiting local communities, commuters and emergency response services.

“This project represents a critical investment in the future of our Santa Clarita Valley communities and the regional safety of our roadways,” said Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Kathryn Barger. “By improving traffic flow, enhancing pedestrian and bike access and strengthening our infrastructure, we are setting the stage for a safer, more accessible and more reliable transportation network. These improvements will serve our residents for generations to come.”

The project was described in the motion Chair Barger introduced at the Board meting. It will be built in two phases with various sources of funding, including Los Angeles County local funds, Metro grants, Federal Highway Administration grants and Federal earmark money.

Phase 1 will focus on realignment and widening of The Old Road from Henry Mayo Drive to just north of Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. The existing two lanes in each direction will be expanded to three, increasing capacity and improving traffic flow. This phase will also include intersection improvements, such as new sidewalks, parkways, medians, bike lanes and modernized street lighting.

Phase 2 will widen The Old Road from I-5 to Magic Mountain Parkway, transforming the existing two-lane roadway into a three-lane corridor in each direction. This phase also includes the replacement of two key bridges, one over the Santa Clara River and another over the former Southern Pacific Transportation Company railroad. Additionally, the project will close gaps in pedestrian infrastructure by installing sidewalks on both sides of the road along the entire stretch of the project.

“This project improves accessibility for communities that rely on The Old Road for commuting, commerce and emergency access,” said Mark Pestrella, P.E., Director of L.A. County Public Works. “The upgrades enhance the corridor’s capacity to handle growing traffic and ensure safe, efficient transportation, especially during emergencies.”

Full road closures are not expected during construction, which is expected to begin in the spring of 2025.

