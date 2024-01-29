Lady Cougars Open Season with Win Over Fullerton

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons started its 2024 season in winning fashion after taking a 7-2 result over visiting Fullerton College on Friday at the Cougar Courts.

Canyons (1-0) took a pair of points in doubles action with one of those coming by default.

The No. 1 doubles duo of freshman Sydney Tamondong and sophomore Ellie Wingo picked up an 8-3 victory to take the second point. Estrella Segura and Nina Laurien also teamed but were defeated 6-8 to the Fullerton (0-1) pairing of Arleth Vega Estevez and Devyn Zuniga.

The Lady Cougars also took five points in singles play. Tamondong was victorious in the No. 1 position, with Segura, Laurien, Faith Abt and Marie McCormick taking points in positions No. 3 through No. 6, respectively.

COC continues its early-season schedule with a road match Monday, Jan. 29 at College of the Sequoias. Action is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m.

Full results from Friday’s match vs. Fullerton are below:

Doubles

(1) Sydney Tamondong/Ellie Wingo (COC) defeats Justine Koo/Josie Miranda (FC) — 8-3

(2) Estrella Segura/Nina Laurien (COC) loses to Arleth Vega Estevez/Devyn Zuniga (FC) — 6-8

(3) Faith Abt/Marie McCormick (COC) wins by default — 8-0

Singles

(1) Sydney Tamondong (COC) defeats Logan Koitka (FC) — 6-2, 6-1

(2) Ellie Wingo (COC) loses to Madeleine Veltri (FC) — 1-6, 1-6

(3) Estrella Segura (COC) defeats Sedona Smith (FC) — 6-0, 6-3

(4) Nina Laurien (COC) defeats Olivia Sipiora (FC) — 6-1, 6-3

(5) Faith Abt (COC) defeats Leanne Pascua (FC) — 6-2, 6-2

(6) Marie McCormick (COC) defeats Allison Dobrea (FC) — 6-0, 6-0

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...