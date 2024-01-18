Lady Cougars Push Past Bakersfield 73-65

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons won its second straight conference contest, this time outlasting Bakersfield College 73-65 on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.

Canyons (9-7, 2-0) received 21 points and eight assists from freshman Aaliyah Garcia and got another big boost from sophomore Amiya Robinson‘s 18 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Freshman Jade Sims rounded out the trip of top scorers with 12 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Garcia has scored at least 21 points in seven of the last eight games to average 19.1 for the season.

Vanessa Zavala, last week’s female student-athlete of the week, continued to have an impact, with nine boards, including three offensive, six points and a pair of steals. Valerie Ricalday made her contributions through six points, four rebounds, a block and a steal in a reserve role.

Bakersfield (5-11, 0-2) outscored Canyons 20-12 in the fourth quarter but ultimately could not overcome the 41-27 halftime deficit. Leslie Medina led all scorers with 23 points for the Renegades. Bakersfield’s Sydni Morris recorded 12 rebounds while Jasmine Martinez added 15 points to help the effort.

Neither team was particularly efficient from the field, though Canyons found a slight edge by shooting just under 35 percent. COC was just 5-of-24 from three-point land. Bakersfield meanwhile was 31 percent from the field and 58 percent from the foul line.

The Lady Cougars have now won three of their last four games, including a big win over top-ranked Palomar on Dec. 29 and back-to-back victories vs. Western State Conference (WSC), South Division foes L.A Valley College and Bakersfield.

Canyons is back in action Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Citrus College for another conference contest. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, COC is back in the Cougar Cage with a 5 p.m. tipoff vs. Antelope Valley College (9-7, 1-1). That game will be broadcast to fans on YouTube via the Cougars Sports Network.

