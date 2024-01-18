header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 18
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Lady Cougars Push Past Bakersfield 73-65
| Thursday, Jan 18, 2024
COC Women's Basketball
Photo by Carla Sophia Velasco/COC Sports Information.


By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director   

College of the Canyons won its second straight conference contest, this time outlasting Bakersfield College 73-65 on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.

Canyons (9-7, 2-0) received 21 points and eight assists from freshman Aaliyah Garcia and got another big boost from sophomore Amiya Robinson‘s 18 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Freshman Jade Sims rounded out the trip of top scorers with 12 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Garcia has scored at least 21 points in seven of the last eight games to average 19.1 for the season.

Vanessa Zavalalast week’s female student-athlete of the week, continued to have an impact, with nine boards, including three offensive, six points and a pair of steals. Valerie Ricalday made her contributions through six points, four rebounds, a block and a steal in a reserve role.

Bakersfield (5-11, 0-2) outscored Canyons 20-12 in the fourth quarter but ultimately could not overcome the 41-27 halftime deficit. Leslie Medina led all scorers with 23 points for the Renegades. Bakersfield’s Sydni Morris recorded 12 rebounds while Jasmine Martinez added 15 points to help the effort.

Neither team was particularly efficient from the field, though Canyons found a slight edge by shooting just under 35 percent. COC was just 5-of-24 from three-point land. Bakersfield meanwhile was 31 percent from the field and 58 percent from the foul line.

The Lady Cougars have now won three of their last four games, including a big win over top-ranked Palomar on Dec. 29 and back-to-back victories vs. Western State Conference (WSC), South Division foes L.A Valley College and Bakersfield.

Canyons is back in action Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Citrus College for another conference contest. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, COC is back in the Cougar Cage with a 5 p.m. tipoff vs. Antelope Valley College (9-7, 1-1). That game will be broadcast to fans on YouTube via the Cougars Sports Network.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Lady Cougars Push Past Bakersfield 73-65

Lady Cougars Push Past Bakersfield 73-65
Thursday, Jan 18, 2024
College of the Canyons won its second straight conference contest, this time outlasting Bakersfield College 73-65 on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
FULL STORY...

TMU Pole Vaulters Take on National Pole Vault Summit

TMU Pole Vaulters Take on National Pole Vault Summit
Thursday, Jan 18, 2024
Pole vaulters from The Master's University track and field team participated in the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno Jan. 11-13.
FULL STORY...

COC Names Amiya Robinson, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week

COC Names Amiya Robinson, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week
Thursday, Jan 18, 2024
College of the Canyons student-athletes Amiya Robinson (women's basketball) and Jonah El-Farra (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 8-13.
FULL STORY...

Newsom Rejects Proposed Bill Banning Youth Football

Newsom Rejects Proposed Bill Banning Youth Football
Thursday, Jan 18, 2024
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Supporters of youth tackle football won the game before they stepped onto the field Wednesday morning.
FULL STORY...

Youth Mountain Bike Demo Days at Trek Bike Park

Youth Mountain Bike Demo Days at Trek Bike Park
Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024
The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita will host several sessions of the Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 1-4: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Returns to Santa Clarita
E.S.C.A.P.E Theatre is presenting, "The Wizard of Oz," a musical based on the classic children's novel by L. Frank Baum, Feb. 1-4, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
Feb. 1-4: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Returns to Santa Clarita
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating missing person, Jessel Andrea Castellanos Quintero.
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Lady Cougars Push Past Bakersfield 73-65
College of the Canyons won its second straight conference contest, this time outlasting Bakersfield College 73-65 on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
Lady Cougars Push Past Bakersfield 73-65
TMU Pole Vaulters Take on National Pole Vault Summit
Pole vaulters from The Master's University track and field team participated in the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno Jan. 11-13.
TMU Pole Vaulters Take on National Pole Vault Summit
COC Names Amiya Robinson, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Amiya Robinson (women's basketball) and Jonah El-Farra (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 8-13.
COC Names Amiya Robinson, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week
Jan. 20: SUSD to Discuss Team Building, Strategic Planning
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Saturday, Jan. 20, with public session beginning at 9 a.m., followed immediately by closed session at 12 p.m.
Jan. 20: SUSD to Discuss Team Building, Strategic Planning
Jan. 27: Carousel Ranch Open House/Pancake Breakfast
To help kick off its 10th annual Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses campaign, Carousel Ranch is hosting an Open House/Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jan. 27: Carousel Ranch Open House/Pancake Breakfast
Jan. 20-21: Junior Roller Derby, Blood Drive
Los Anarchists Junior Derby and Cedars Sinai are teaming up for their fifth annual junior roller derby tournament and blood drive at Santa Clarita Studios Saturday, Jan. 20 - Sunday, Jan. 21.
Jan. 20-21: Junior Roller Derby, Blood Drive
AQMD Imposes New Rules on Chiquita Canyon Landfill
The South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing Board approved modifications Wednesday to an Order for Abatement requiring Chiquita Canyon Landfill to address ongoing concerns at its facility.
AQMD Imposes New Rules on Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
Newsom Rejects Proposed Bill Banning Youth Football
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Supporters of youth tackle football won the game before they stepped onto the field Wednesday morning.
Newsom Rejects Proposed Bill Banning Youth Football
Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
CSUN Students Offer Free Tax Prep Help
To help take the stress out of Tax Day 2024, California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic in the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics is offering free tax preparation assistance to low-income families and individuals.
CSUN Students Offer Free Tax Prep Help
Spectrum Reach Opens Applications for 2024 “Pay It Forward” Initiative
Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc., announced it will offer 250 underserved small business owners nationwide access to its expert advertising and marketing resources through its 2024 “Pay It Forward” initiative. 
Spectrum Reach Opens Applications for 2024 “Pay It Forward” Initiative
Jan. 25: Matadors Start Their Engines with Spring Fest
The California Northridge Student Union is inviting students to get up to speed with campus resources during Spring Fest. 
Jan. 25: Matadors Start Their Engines with Spring Fest
Water Commission Presents Drought Strategies
The California Water Commission today approved a white paper that contains potential strategies to protect communities and fish and wildlife in the event of drought.
Water Commission Presents Drought Strategies
SCVEDC 2023 Annual Report Highlights
After 13 years of collaborative efforts within the community, the work of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation continues to be crucial to the region's growth.
SCVEDC 2023 Annual Report Highlights
May 9: Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Presents Blues Traveler
Enjoy the sounds of blues at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, as it presents Blues Travelers. 
May 9: Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Presents Blues Traveler
Remembering Jan. 17 Northridge Earthquake
The Northridge earthquake, a 6.7 magnitude quake that was the costliest earthquake disaster in the history of the United States, rocked the Santa Clarita Valley 30 years ago on Jan. 17, 1994.
Remembering Jan. 17 Northridge Earthquake
Jan 18: Circle K Offers Gas Up To 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 18 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles. 
Jan 18: Circle K Offers Gas Up To 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
‘Know to Say No’ Anti-Trafficking Campaign
In the course of her work, Adela Estrada has interfaced with and supported hundreds of children and youth of all genders, ranging in age from nine to 21, who are victims of commercial sexual exploitation or sex trafficking.
‘Know to Say No’ Anti-Trafficking Campaign
CSUN Professor’s Work Included in ‘Best American Short Stories of 2023’
The short story chronicling what happens next, “Supernova” by Kosiso Ugwueze, an assistant professor of English at California State University, Northridge, has been included in “The Best American Short Stories 2023,”
CSUN Professor’s Work Included in ‘Best American Short Stories of 2023’
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
CalTrans to Open 1994 Northridge Earthquake Exhibit
On the 30th anniversary of the Jan. 17, 1994 Northridge earthquake, the California Department of Transportation will commemorate the efforts of the public servants who worked to safely rebuild the highways following the disaster.
CalTrans to Open 1994 Northridge Earthquake Exhibit
SCVNews.com