Lady Cougars Trounced by Chaffey 0-5 in Playoffs

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

No. 9 College of the Canyons was on the wrong end of a 5-0 result vs. No. 1 Chaffey College in the second of the 3C2A Southern California Regional playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Canyons (14-5-4) has now suffered playoff losses to the Panthers in back-to-back seasons. Last year, the Lady Cougars dropped a 2-0 OT result to Chaffey in the regional bracket’s third round.

Chaffey (21-1-3) scored its first goal in the ninth minute and added a second right before the end of the half to take a 2-0 advantage into the break.

The Panthers’ third goal came in the 66th minute before a closing onslaught with scores coming in the 80th and 88th minutes. Leslie Adalpe was credited with three assists in the match for a Chaffey side that featured five different goal scorers.

Goalkeeper Hazel Saucedo (8-5-3) took the loss for Canyons which was making its 12th straight postseason appearance.

Chaffey College went on to down No. 13 Santa Barbara City College 1-0 on Saturday and will now play in the final four at the 3C2A State Championship tournament hosted by Mt. San Antonio College on Dec. 1 & 3.

The Panthers are joined by No. 6 Cypress College (18-4-2) from the South region along with No. 5 Consumnes River College (15-2-6) and No. 6 Folsom Lake College (15-3-4) from the North in rounding out the final four competing programs.

The Lady Cougars finished runner-up in the 2023 Western State Conference (WSC), South Division standings, a game back of champions Santa Monica College. Canyons then notched a playoff victory at No. 8 Allan Hancock College before squaring off with the Panthers.

