Lady Cougs Pick Up Second Straight Win

College of the Canyons picked up its second win in as many matches with a 5-4 home victory over conference opponent Bakersfield College at the Cougar Courts on Tuesday.

Canyons (10-3, 6-2) began the day a game behind Santa Monica College in the Western State Conference (WSC) standings. The Corsairs had a scheduled home match vs. Ventura College however results have not yet been reported.

The Lady Cougars completed a season sweep over Bakersfield (7-5, 4-3) having previously downed the host Renegades back on Feb. 6.

COC earned two points in doubles play before earning three singles points.

No. 5 singles player Faith Abt came from behind to earn a three-sets victory while No. 6 Jaclyn Wosk was a straight sets victor. Sydney Tamondong also won in two sets from the No. 1 position.

Tamondong has now won in five of the last six contests. Wosk is riding a three-match win streak while Abt has won two straight.

In doubles play it was Tamondong and Estrella Segura teaming for the win in No. 1 doubles. Likewise, the No. 3 duo of Abt and Wosk combined their talents for another win.

Tamondong and Segura have won in back-to-back events after first joining forces on Feb. 29. Abt/Wosk improved to 6-1 on the season

Full results from Tuesday’s match vs. Bakersfield are below:

Doubles

(1) Sydney Tamondong/Estrella Segura (COC) defeats Kiana Lua/Niki Rusinova (BC) — 9-7

(2) Nina Laurien/Marie McCormick (COC) loses to Hannah Kratt/Sara Vargas (BC) — 4-8

(3) Faith Abt/Jaclyn Wosk (COC) defeats Savannah Vasquez/Jadyn Aguilar (BC) — 8-4

Singles

(1) Sydney Tamondong (COC) defeats Hannah Kratt (BC) — 6-0, 6-1

(2) Estrella Segura (COC) loses to Niki Rusinova (BC) — 2-6, 1-6

(3) Nina Laurien (COC) loses to Kiana Lua (BC) —2-6, 0-6

(4) Marie McCormick loses to Sara Vargas (BC) —3-6, 2-6

(5) Faith Abt (COC) defeats Ariana Sullivan (BC) — 3-6, 6-1, 6-0

(6) Jaclyn Wosk (COC) defeats Ariana Mendoza (BC) — 6-3, 6-0

