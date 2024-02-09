Lady Cougs Remain Unbeaten with 5-3 Win at Bakersfield

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

BAKERSFIELD — College of the Canyons had to beat the weather just to play its road match at Bakersfield College on Tuesday, finding just enough sunshine to emerge with a 5-3 conference victory and remain undefeated on the season.

Canyons (4-0) returned to action after having its last match, a road contest at Orange Coast College on Feb. 1, postponed due to inclement weather. Tuesday’s Western State Conference (WSC) opener seemed headed toward that same fate but ultimately went on as scheduled with the weather producing minimal impact.

Canyons took a pair of points in doubles play then went 3-3 in singles action. The No. 2 singles match between COC sophomore Ellie Wingo and Niki Rusinova of Bakersfield could not be played to completion due to weather.

Elsewhere it was freshman Sydney Tamondong winning from the No. 1 position followed by victories from No. 5 Jaclyn Wosk and No. 6 Marie McCormick.

Tamondong and Wingo joined forces for a win in the No. 1 doubles match while the No. 3 doubles team of Faith Abt and Wosk also emerged with the win.

The loss dropped Bakersfield to a record of 2-2.

Canyons is next slated for a road match at L.A. Mission College beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8.

Full results from Tuesday's match are below:

Doubles

(1) Sydney Tamondong/Ellie Wingo (COC) defeats Niki Rusinova/Kiana Lua (BC) — 8-2

(2) Estrella Segura/Nina Laurien (COC) loses to Hannah Kratt/Sara Vargas (BC) — 0-8

(3) Faith Abt/Jaclyn Wosk (COC) defeats Savannah Vazquez/Jadyn Aguilar (BC) — 8-4

Singles

(1) Sydney Tamondong (COC) defeats Hannah Kratt (BC) — 6-2, 7-5

(2) Ellie Wingo (COC) vs. Niki Rusinova (BC) — DNF due to weather

(3) Estrella Segura (COC) loses to Kiana Lua (BC) — 5-7, 2-6

(4) Faith Abt (COC) loses to Sara Vargas (BC) — 2-6, 1-6

(5) Jaclyn Wosk (COC) defeats Ariana Sullivan (BC) — 6-4, 6-0

(6) Marie McCormick (COC) defeats Ariana Mendoza (BC) — 6-2, 6-4

