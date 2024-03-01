Lady Cougs Snap Four-Game Losing Streak

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

VENTURA — College of the Canyons bounced back into the win column in a big way with a shortened 16-1 road victory at Ventura College on Tuesday, snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.

Canyons (3-6) pounded out 13 hits for its season-high 16 runs and also drew eight walks in the game. Paige Pikor and Kate Garcia led the way with three hits each behind a shutdown pitching performance from sophomore Lexy Angulo.

Garcia was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs and four RBIs and was just one of six players to record multiple RBIs. Pikor finished 3-for-4 with three runs and a pair of RBIs. Brooke Petretti also scored three runs and drove home two more.

Angulo (3-2) earned the win after a performance in which she surrendered a first inning run before sitting down the Pirates’ lineup the rest of the way. She allowed the lone run on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts along the way

Ventura (0-12) briefly lead at 1-0. Canyons tied the game at 1-1 in the second and later did the bulk of its damage with a five-run third inning to move ahead 6-1.

Leading 6-2 after five frames the Lady Cougars erupted for nine runs in the sixth to put things completely out of reach.

Top Performers

– Lexy Angulo – W (3-2), 6 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 2 K

– Kate Garcia – 3-for-3, BB, 3B, 3 R, 4 RBI, SB

– Alexia Mejia – 1-for4, 2B, 2 RBI

– Hayley Neale – 2-for-3, 2 RBI

– Brooke Petretti – 1-for-2, BB, 3 R, 2 RBI, SB

– Paige Pikor – 3-for-4, BB, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons is back in action 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29 vs. Riverside City College at Whitten Field, in a contest that was originally scheduled earlier in the month but had to be postponed due to weather.

The Lady Cougars are then slated to host Santa Barbara City College for a doubleheader on Friday, March 1 with those games set to start at 1 and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...