August 20
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000
Deed of Title
Lady Matadors Fall to No. 8 Texas Tech 0-4
| Monday, Aug 19, 2024
Lady MatadorsSoccer
Photo by Connor Clark.


California State University, Northridge women’s soccer fell to No. 8 Texas Tech on Sunday at John Walker Soccer Complex. The Red Raiders jumped on the Matadors with two early goals and added a pair in the second half in the victory.

Ashly Torres put the first shot of the game on goal in the second minute of play, forcing a save from Faith Nguyen. From there though Texas Tech went on the attack, resulting in the first goal of the match. Jillian Martinez had her shot saved by goalkeeper Riley Liebsack, but Alana Harry picked up the rebound off the save and found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

CSUN’s defense kept Texas Tech out of the net following a barrage of Red Raider attempts. In the 18th minute, Liebsack made a save on a shot from Ashleigh Williams before Torres backed up Liebsack to make a team save on a second shot from Williams.

Texas Tech though broke through again in the 19th minute off a nicely executed play where Kaitlyn Giametta sent a cross to the middle and Peyton Parsons swopped in for the finish at the net. Liebsack would go on to collect two saves over the final 10 minutes of the first half to help keep the game at 2-0 heading into intermission.

In the second half, the Red Raiders opened up the scoring on a corner kick with Parsons finding Taylor Zdrojewski for the score in front of the net. In a similar fashion to the first goal of the match, Texas Tech would score again off a rebound as Liebsack stuffed a shot from Elise Anderson, but Zdrojewski cleaned up the play with a goal for a 4-0 lead.

Bryanna Lozano collected CSUN’s lone shot attempt of the second half, but Nguyen made a save to keep the Matadors out of the scoring column.

NOTES OF THE GAME

– Texas Tech improves to 1-1 on the season while CSUN falls to 0-2.

– The Red Raiders led in shots 31-3 and held a 16-3 edge in shots on goal.

– Texas Tech also led the way in corner kicks, 6-0.

– Liebsack totaled 11 saves in her second-straight start for CSUN in goal.

Angelica Claiborne and Sami Kolin played the most minutes for CSUN with 70 apiece.

UP NEXT
CSUN hosts its 2024 home opener on Thursday, Aug. 22 against Idaho. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on ESPN+.
