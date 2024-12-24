header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 24
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
Lady Mustangs Humbled by No. 1 Dordt
| Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024

Sometimes the best you can hope for when going against the best is to learn from the experience. And that’s what The Master’s University women’s basketball team is hoping for after getting beat 97-77 by NAIA No. 1 Dordt University (IA) Wednesday, Dec. 18 on the final day of the Hope International Christmas Classic in Fullerton.

“We learned quite a bit, especially transition defense,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “It showed we need more help in that area. My girls saw tonight that this game was a quicker and more intense game.”

And while the Lady Mustangs (6-4) shot well (43 percent) and won the turnover battle (20-23), they had trouble cleaning up the glass. The Defenders out-rebounded TMU 51-32, with 20 of those rebounds being offensive.

And while both teams had four players score in double digits, it was the depth of Dordt that separated the Defenders. Bench scoring favored the team from Iowa 27-8.

“They were able to sub and get rest,” Wilson said. “But our team held their own. Our bench came in and executed, especially when we changed our defense.”

The Defenders set the tone early, jumping out to a 32-17 lead at the end of the first quarter, and won the scoring difference in the next two quarters. The only 10-minute period The Master’s won was the fourth, out-scoring the Defenders 24-18.

Lexi Hernandez picked up her fifth double-double of the season with her 19-point, 15-rebound performance. Marin Lenz also poured in 19 points, with Nicole Chuang scoring 15 and Chloe Auble adding 12.

The Master’s will take a Christmas break but be back in The MacArthur Center on Dec. 28 when the team will host the Lincoln Oaklanders in their final game before the conference season begins. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Lady Mustangs Humbled by No. 1 Dordt

Lady Mustangs Humbled by No. 1 Dordt
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
Sometimes the best you can hope for when going against the best is to learn from the experience. And that's what The Master's University women's basketball team is hoping for after getting beat 97-77 by NAIA No. 1 Dordt University (IA) Wednesday, Dec. 18 on the final day of the Hope International Christmas Classic in Fullerton.
FULL STORY...

Lady Cougars Come Back to Defeat Oxnard College 46-41

Lady Cougars Come Back to Defeat Oxnard College 46-41
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
College of the Canyons women's basketball used a 22-point fourth-quarter outburst to get past host Oxnard College 46-41 on Tuesday, Dec. 17, winning its second game across its last three outings.
FULL STORY...

Rodriguez Earns All-American Honors as Five Cougars Named to All-State Team

Rodriguez Earns All-American Honors as Five Cougars Named to All-State Team
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
College of the Canyons freshman kicker Luis Rodriguez has been named to the 2024 California Community College Football Coaches Association All-America Team, while also joining the group of five Cougars earning All-State Team honors.
FULL STORY...

TMU Coach Davis to Focus on Beach Volleyball, Hafner Hired as Indoor Coach

TMU Coach Davis to Focus on Beach Volleyball, Hafner Hired as Indoor Coach
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
Annett Davis, the head coach of both the women's volleyball team and the beach volleyball team at The Masters University, has decided to step down as the head coach of the women's indoor volleyball team.
FULL STORY...

Big Offensive Night for Lady Mustangs

Big Offensive Night for Lady Mustangs
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
Chloe Auble had a career-high 22 points and Marin Lenz matched her with 22 as well in The Master's University women's basketball 104-45 win over Nobel University Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the first game of the Hope International Christmas Classic in Fullerton.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CalArts Student Animators Win AEF Scholarships
Four students from California Institute of the Arts Character Animation program have been awarded scholarships by ASIFA-Hollywood’s Animation Educators Forum for the 2024-25 academic year.
CalArts Student Animators Win AEF Scholarships
Holiday Joy Filled Santa Clarita Metrolink Express Train
On Sunday, Dec. 15, nearly 2,000 people dressed in their favorite holiday outfits attended the Metrolink Holiday Express Train at the city of Santa Clarita’s Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center in Canyon Country.
Holiday Joy Filled Santa Clarita Metrolink Express Train
Public Health Warns Against Feeding Pets Raw Food
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents to not feed their pets raw food following a voluntary recall of Northwest Naturals Brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe Raw & Frozen Pet Food due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples.
Public Health Warns Against Feeding Pets Raw Food
Beware Holiday Season Scams, Theft, Fraud
The joy of the holiday season can quickly be ruined by scams, theft and fraud. Before you make a purchase or a donation it’s important to use caution. To help you navigate safely through the holidays
Beware Holiday Season Scams, Theft, Fraud
Jan. 20: MLK Day Unity Walk at Central Park
The City of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Monday, Jan.20 at 8 a.m.
Jan. 20: MLK Day Unity Walk at Central Park
County Resources Available to Help Prepare for Upcoming Storm Season
Are you ready for storm season? During heavy rain, Los Angeles County is particularly prone to flooding and erosion because so much of the land is paved over and debris can cause stormwater drains to become clogged or backed up.
County Resources Available to Help Prepare for Upcoming Storm Season
CalArtians Nominated for 2025 Golden Globes
Two CalArtian-directed films earned nods this year for Golden Globes in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category.
CalArtians Nominated for 2025 Golden Globes
Jan 26: Mosaiq Creative Collective Feel Good Pop-Up Market
The Mosaiq creative Collection will host a feel good pop-up market 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Venue Valencia, 28678 The Old Road Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan 26: Mosaiq Creative Collective Feel Good Pop-Up Market
Lady Mustangs Humbled by No. 1 Dordt
Sometimes the best you can hope for when going against the best is to learn from the experience. And that's what The Master's University women's basketball team is hoping for after getting beat 97-77 by NAIA No. 1 Dordt University (IA) Wednesday, Dec. 18 on the final day of the Hope International Christmas Classic in Fullerton.
Lady Mustangs Humbled by No. 1 Dordt
Recycle Trees After Holiday Season at City Drop-Off Locations
Burrtec Waste Industries has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle live Christmas trees this holiday season.
Recycle Trees After Holiday Season at City Drop-Off Locations
Lady Cougars Come Back to Defeat Oxnard College 46-41
College of the Canyons women's basketball used a 22-point fourth-quarter outburst to get past host Oxnard College 46-41 on Tuesday, Dec. 17, winning its second game across its last three outings.
Lady Cougars Come Back to Defeat Oxnard College 46-41
Rodriguez Earns All-American Honors as Five Cougars Named to All-State Team
College of the Canyons freshman kicker Luis Rodriguez has been named to the 2024 California Community College Football Coaches Association All-America Team, while also joining the group of five Cougars earning All-State Team honors.
Rodriguez Earns All-American Honors as Five Cougars Named to All-State Team
Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
NORAD Ready to Track Santa’s Flight for 69th Year
NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On Dec. 24, NORAD has one additional mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe delivering presents to children.
NORAD Ready to Track Santa’s Flight for 69th Year
Last Chance to ‘Let It Glow, Let it Glow, Let It Glow’
The Santa Clarita Valley is ablaze with holiday lights and displays. Here are few of the most popular spots to see the lights. Some displays wrap up on Christmas night, others will run through New Year’s Day. See them before they are turned off until next year.
Last Chance to ‘Let It Glow, Let it Glow, Let It Glow’
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Awarded $2.2M Grant to Increase Safety on Roads
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads.
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Awarded $2.2M Grant to Increase Safety on Roads
Public Health Confirms Human H5 Bird Flu Case in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a human case of H5 bird flu in an adult who was exposed to livestock infected with H5 Bird flu at a worksite.
Public Health Confirms Human H5 Bird Flu Case in L.A. County
CalArtian Filmmakers Premiere Works at International Film Festival Rotterdam 2025
The International Film Festival Rotterdam unveiled the first highlights of its 54th edition, set to take place in the Netherlands from Jan. 30 to Feb. 9. Among the lineup are world premieres by two filmmakers who graduated from California Institue of the Arts.
CalArtian Filmmakers Premiere Works at International Film Festival Rotterdam 2025
SCV Water Announces ACWA Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past Association of California Water Agencies president, Santa Clarita Valley Water vice president and longtime local, the 2025/26 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship application is available.
SCV Water Announces ACWA Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Volunteer for the 2025 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local nonprofit Bridge to Home for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Volunteer for the 2025 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
L.A. County Secures $1M Grant to Bolster Beach Resilience
Los Angeles County will receive $1 million from the California Ocean Protection Council to advance coastal resilience efforts to protect the county’s iconic beaches from climate change-accelerated erosion threats, the Department of Beaches and Harbors has announced.
L.A. County Secures $1M Grant to Bolster Beach Resilience
Ken Striplin | Fourth Year of the SC2025 Strategic Plan
The new year is just around the corner and with the change of the calendar, we will be in the homestretch of the city’s Strategic Plan, Santa Clarita 2025 (SC2025).
Ken Striplin | Fourth Year of the SC2025 Strategic Plan
FYI Holds Annual Holiday Party for Local Foster Youth
Fostering Youth Independence held its annual holiday celebration for all the organization’s local foster youth and allies.
FYI Holds Annual Holiday Party for Local Foster Youth
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
SCVNews.com