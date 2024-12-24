Lady Mustangs Humbled by No. 1 Dordt

Sometimes the best you can hope for when going against the best is to learn from the experience. And that’s what The Master’s University women’s basketball team is hoping for after getting beat 97-77 by NAIA No. 1 Dordt University (IA) Wednesday, Dec. 18 on the final day of the Hope International Christmas Classic in Fullerton.

“We learned quite a bit, especially transition defense,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “It showed we need more help in that area. My girls saw tonight that this game was a quicker and more intense game.”

And while the Lady Mustangs (6-4) shot well (43 percent) and won the turnover battle (20-23), they had trouble cleaning up the glass. The Defenders out-rebounded TMU 51-32, with 20 of those rebounds being offensive.

And while both teams had four players score in double digits, it was the depth of Dordt that separated the Defenders. Bench scoring favored the team from Iowa 27-8.

“They were able to sub and get rest,” Wilson said. “But our team held their own. Our bench came in and executed, especially when we changed our defense.”

The Defenders set the tone early, jumping out to a 32-17 lead at the end of the first quarter, and won the scoring difference in the next two quarters. The only 10-minute period The Master’s won was the fourth, out-scoring the Defenders 24-18.

Lexi Hernandez picked up her fifth double-double of the season with her 19-point, 15-rebound performance. Marin Lenz also poured in 19 points, with Nicole Chuang scoring 15 and Chloe Auble adding 12.

The Master’s will take a Christmas break but be back in The MacArthur Center on Dec. 28 when the team will host the Lincoln Oaklanders in their final game before the conference season begins. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

