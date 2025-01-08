header image

January 8
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Lady Mustangs win GSAC opener in OT
| Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025

Nicole Chuang poured in 10 points in the final seconds of regulation and in the overtime period to lead The Master’s University women’s basketball team to a 72-68 overtime win against Hope International Saturday, Jan. 4 in Fullerton.

TMU hit 28 of 80 (35 percent) from the field and just eight of 29 (28 percent) from distance. TMU barely edged HIU in the rebounding battle (53-50) but lost out in turnovers (16-13).

“I am so thankful for this win,” said first-year TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “In the first half we did the opposite of what we should have done. In the second half we came together and focused.”

Trailing 37-29 at the half, the Lady Mustangs (8-4, 1-0 GSAC) opened up the third quarter on a 9-0 run and didn’t allow the Royals to score until there was 3:27 left to play in the period.

The Master’s out-scored HIU 14-6 in the quarter to tie the game 43-43 going into the final frame.

TMU scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and appeared to have momentum on its shoulders. Again, the defense kept Hope International from scoring for the first 3:46 of the quarter.

After a three-pointer by Lexi Hernandez made it 52-45 TMU with 5:32 to play, the Royals defense then stepped up, shutting out the Lady Mustangs for nearly 5:30 while going on a 9-0 run to take a 54-52 lead.

That’s when Chuang took over. Dribbling down the court and weaving through Hope International players, the sophomore took an awkward jump shot from just inside the three-point arc on the right wing and banked it home with 2.2 seconds to play and send this conference opener into overtime.

The reigning GSAC Freshman of the Year did not back off from the throttle as she opened the OT with a three-pointer from nearly the same spot on the floor, and The Master’s pulled away for the four-point win.

Chuang finished with eight points in the overtime period on her way to a team-high 17. She was four for five over the final quarter and overtime, with a pair of threes, and also two for two from the free throw line.

“When Nicole is in her zone there is no stopping her,” Wilson said. “We needed that to go on and finish well.”

Marin Lenz added 16 points in the game, with Lexi Hernandez scoring 13 and pulling down 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season. Alli VanKooten also added 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for her second double-double.

The Master’s women’s basketball team is home on Wednesday, Jan. 8 to take on No. 19 Arizona Christian. Tip-off in The MacArthur Center is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
SCVNews.com