Landlord Relief Fund Officially Launched

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has announced the official launch of the $68.6M Landlord Relief Fund to assist mom-and-pop landlords recoup losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs landlords will receive relief for at least 2,288 rental units through this support.

The Rent Relief Program will provide up to $30,000 per rental unit to landlords for past-due rent and eligible expenses dating from April 1, 2022, to the present. The Program aims to curb tenant evictions and ensure the continued provision of housing.

The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has implemented a prioritized review process for the upcoming L.A. County Rent Relief Program applications. Applications submitted will be systematically evaluated, with priority given to those demonstrating the most substantial financial distress, those catering to the most vulnerable tenants, and properties located in areas of highest need, as identified by the LA County Equity Explorer Tool. Early submissions are strongly encouraged. Submission of a completed application does not guarantee funding.

The deadline to submit applications is Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

“This is an intentional investment to help mom-and-pop landlords get some financial relief that is long overdue,” said Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “My heart goes out to the property owners who have been left holding the bag as the pandemic spawned tenant relief measures at their expense. I’ve long said we need balanced solutions, so I’m glad to see that we’re ready to get these dollars out the door and into their hands as soon as possible and without further delays.”

To be eligible to receive these relief funds, property owners must own a rental property located in Los Angeles County. Their units must still be occupied by the impacted tenants and the rent debt they are owed must be due to impacts of the pandemic that dates back from April 1, 2022 to the present.

If interested property owners need help completing an online application, they can contact a multilingual call center at (877) 849-0770. Language assistance will be available every day of the week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., in all county threshold languages (which include Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Armenian and others).

In-person one-on-one support is also available through Department of Consumer and Business Affairs partners.

More information and a link to complete an application is available at lacountyrentrelief.com.

