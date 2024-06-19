LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Justin Matthew Lederer

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Justin Matthew Lederer.

Justin was last seen on February 18, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. on the 31000 Block of Citrine Road in the city of Castaic.

Justin Lederer is 31 years old, 5’11”, 170 lbs., with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo of “alien” on an unknown arm. He was last seen wearing a baggy t-shirt and hiking pants.

Justin suffers from bipolar disorder, and the Lederer family is concerned for his well-being. He has a possible destination of Skid Row, in Los Angeles.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau Missing Person Detail at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

