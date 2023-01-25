Last Chance to Nominate 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year

Nominations for the yearly Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year are coming to a close, but there is still several days left to submit a nomination.

Nominations for the award will be closing at 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 for the event.

To submit a nomination visit the website the website.

NOMINATION ELIGIBILITY

– Individual volunteer services must be given to a group or organization that is a designated 501(c)3, community service organization.

– Volunteer service is defined by long-term community commitment (not work related).

– Volunteer service includes, but is not limited to, the years of volunteer service, the type of service, and the impact of the service that was provided to multiple local organizations.

The SCV Man & Woman of the Year will be revealed later this year at a Gala on May 5.

For more information visit the event’s website.

