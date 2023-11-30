Laurene Weste | Galactic Adventures at Family Literacy Festival

Embark on a Galactic Adventure at the Family Literacy Festival

“Reading can take you places you have never been before.” – Dr. Seuss

Nestled in the hearts of our community, the Santa Clarita Public Library system holds an important place in the lives of our residents. Libraries are a cultural hub, an educational haven and source of inspiration for many. Our Libraries continue to be the heartbeat of Santa Clarita, bringing our community together and nurturing our collective spirit.

I am thrilled to announce the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival, a cherished tradition in our City. This year, the festival promises to be an event for the ages, as we invite you to join us at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme for this year’s festival is “Take Me to Your Reader,” a galactical call to action, encouraging all ages in our community to make their way to the Library for a day filled with otherworldly fun activities. The festival promises to be a hub of creativity, with crafts, live music, storytimes and even a touch of magic.

The Library has left no stone unturned in ensuring that there is something for everyone at this year’s Family Literacy Festival. For every age group, there will be engaging and entertaining activities that cater to their unique interests and needs. From galactical photo booths that will transport you throughout space and time, to a mesmerizing magician’s show that will leave you spellbound, and a thrilling musical performance infused with Latin American beats that will have you dancing to the rhythm. We’re also excited to have science presenters, including a NASA Solar System Ambassador, who will enlighten young minds with cosmic wonders. In addition to these incredible experiences, there will be over 15 local vendors lining the parking lot, offering a great range of products and giveaways! It would not be a Literacy Festival without the favorite storytime! There will be several celebrity guest readers, including your City Council, who will be sharing their favorite stories with our young participants.

One of the standout features of this year’s festival is the Library’s very own Wonder Wheels section. This will give attendees the rare opportunity to step into the cab of a fire engine, explore the interior of a CHP cruiser and even get a firsthand look at what a Burrtec trash truck is like! This segment of the festival is bound to be a hit, especially with our car enthusiasts and big truck lovers.

This annual festival is a celebration of our community’s commitment to literacy and learning. I encourage each and every one of you to mark your calendars for Dec. 2, and come be a part of the magic at the Santa Clarita Public Library’s 16th annual Family Literacy Festival. It is an event that brings our community together and reinforces the importance of reading and education. Reading will bring the world to life and give us glimpses of other magical places. We look forward to seeing you all there! For additional details, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or call (661) 259-0750.

Councilmember Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.

