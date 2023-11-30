header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

November 30
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Paul Walker
Laurene Weste | Galactic Adventures at Family Literacy Festival
| Thursday, Nov 30, 2023

Laurene WesteEmbark on a Galactic Adventure at the Family Literacy Festival

“Reading can take you places you have never been before.” – Dr. Seuss

Nestled in the hearts of our community, the Santa Clarita Public Library system holds an important place in the lives of our residents. Libraries are a cultural hub, an educational haven and source of inspiration for many. Our Libraries continue to be the heartbeat of Santa Clarita, bringing our community together and nurturing our collective spirit.

I am thrilled to announce the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival, a cherished tradition in our City. This year, the festival promises to be an event for the ages, as we invite you to join us at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme for this year’s festival is “Take Me to Your Reader,” a galactical call to action, encouraging all ages in our community to make their way to the Library for a day filled with otherworldly fun activities. The festival promises to be a hub of creativity, with crafts, live music, storytimes and even a touch of magic.

The Library has left no stone unturned in ensuring that there is something for everyone at this year’s Family Literacy Festival. For every age group, there will be engaging and entertaining activities that cater to their unique interests and needs. From galactical photo booths that will transport you throughout space and time, to a mesmerizing magician’s show that will leave you spellbound, and a thrilling musical performance infused with Latin American beats that will have you dancing to the rhythm. We’re also excited to have science presenters, including a NASA Solar System Ambassador, who will enlighten young minds with cosmic wonders. In addition to these incredible experiences, there will be over 15 local vendors lining the parking lot, offering a great range of products and giveaways! It would not be a Literacy Festival without the favorite storytime! There will be several celebrity guest readers, including your City Council, who will be sharing their favorite stories with our young participants.

One of the standout features of this year’s festival is the Library’s very own Wonder Wheels section. This will give attendees the rare opportunity to step into the cab of a fire engine, explore the interior of a CHP cruiser and even get a firsthand look at what a Burrtec trash truck is like! This segment of the festival is bound to be a hit, especially with our car enthusiasts and big truck lovers.

This annual festival is a celebration of our community’s commitment to literacy and learning. I encourage each and every one of you to mark your calendars for Dec. 2, and come be a part of the magic at the Santa Clarita Public Library’s 16th annual Family Literacy Festival. It is an event that brings our community together and reinforces the importance of reading and education. Reading will bring the world to life and give us glimpses of other magical places. We look forward to seeing you all there! For additional details, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or call (661) 259-0750.

Councilmember Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.
Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Nestled in the hearts of our community, the Santa Clarita Public Library system holds an important place in the lives of our residents.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Happy Thanksgiving from Santa Clarita

Jason Gibbs | Happy Thanksgiving from Santa Clarita
Thursday, Nov 23, 2023
It is the time of year when we celebrate an entire holiday focused on showing gratitude and giving thanks.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Out-of-This-World Family Literacy Festival

Ken Striplin | Out-of-This-World Family Literacy Festival
Monday, Nov 20, 2023
Are you looking for a day full of out-of-this-world engaging activities, with a big dose of intergalactic information? Look no further than the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | If We Can Talk to Animals

Marcia Mayeda | If We Can Talk to Animals
Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
Being an animal lover from my earliest memories, one of my favorite childhood movies was Dr. Doolittle.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Pet Adoption Week

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Pet Adoption Week
Monday, Nov 13, 2023
With over 100 miles of trails, thousands of acres of open space and 37 parks located throughout the City, Santa Clarita is not just perfect for families, but also for our four-legged family members.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Community Invited to Pay Tribute to Veterans

Bill Miranda | Community Invited to Pay Tribute to Veterans
Thursday, Nov 9, 2023
Veterans Day is more than just a date on the calendar, it’s a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless brave men and women who donned the uniform, standing in defense of freedom and democracy.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 5: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 5: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Princess Cruises Sets Thanksgiving Week Booking Record
The holiday season is off to a roaring start for Princess Cruises as the brand experienced its most prolific sales period ever for the week of Thanksgiving including Black Friday and Cyber Monday (Nov. 20-27).
Princess Cruises Sets Thanksgiving Week Booking Record
Tataviam Tribe, State Parks Ink Historic Agreement
California State Parks and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (Tribe) Thursday a historic agreement to formalize their cooperation and collaboration in the management and protection of natural and cultural resources and interpretation for state parks within the Tribe’s ancestral lands.
Tataviam Tribe, State Parks Ink Historic Agreement
Dec. 2: L.A. Kings Coming to The Cube
Calling all Los Angeles Kings fans – in coordination with the “2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour”, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host 2-3 current Kings players this Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Dec. 2: L.A. Kings Coming to The Cube
Zonta SCV Joins U.N.’s 16 Days of Activism
“Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs worldwide. The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley joins the annual awareness and educational campaign which takes place during the United Nations 16 days of Activism from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.
Zonta SCV Joins U.N.’s 16 Days of Activism
Dec. 1: Registration Opens for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Re-Launch
The Baker Family Foundation is proud to announce the re-launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” an entrepreneurial pitch contest for high school students grades 9 - 12, and college students between ages 18 - 25.
Dec. 1: Registration Opens for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Re-Launch
Dec. 2: Santa Snow Bash at Tejon Outlets
The countdown to holiday magic has officially begun.
Dec. 2: Santa Snow Bash at Tejon Outlets
COC Names Jade Sims, Noah Staples Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Jade Sims (women's basketball) and Noah Staples (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 20-25.
COC Names Jade Sims, Noah Staples Athletes of the Week
CalArts Alum Opens ‘Discarded Urban Plastic’ Exhibit
While yarn and thread have long been traditional materials for needlepoint, or canvas hand embroidery, California Institute of the Arts alum Mark Chamness (Art BFA 96) has made do with more unorthodox fibers.
CalArts Alum Opens ‘Discarded Urban Plastic’ Exhibit
County Hate Crimes Second Highest in 20 Years
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations  released its annual analysis of hate crimes reported throughout Los Angeles County in 2022.
County Hate Crimes Second Highest in 20 Years
California Seeks to Combat Organized Retail Crime
 Governor Gavin Newsom announced the California Highway Patrol is increasing statewide efforts to combat organized retail crime as the annual holiday shopping season begins.
California Seeks to Combat Organized Retail Crime
County Launches Free Employee Ownership Consultation
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, in partnership with Project Equity, launched Employee Ownership LA County. 
County Launches Free Employee Ownership Consultation
Fostering Youth Independence Launches Year-End Fundraising Campaign
Fostering Youth Independence has launched its year-end giving campaign to support local foster youth aging out of the L.A. County foster system without ever finding a permanent home and family.
Fostering Youth Independence Launches Year-End Fundraising Campaign
California Public Health Issues Warning On Xylazine
In response to the increase of xylazine in the illegal drug supply in the U.S., the California Department of Public Health has issued a letter to healthcare facilities and providers outlining the risks and warning signs of exposure, as well as patient care recommendations.
California Public Health Issues Warning On Xylazine
COC Opens 2024 Winter Registration
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter 2024 session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.
COC Opens 2024 Winter Registration
UAE Government Invites 13 Year Old Santa Clarita Student To Attend COP 28 in Dubai
Ismachiah Oduwole, a 13-year-old Santa Clarita ninth grader received an invitation by the UAE to attend COP 28 in Dubai, as their guest.
UAE Government Invites 13 Year Old Santa Clarita Student To Attend COP 28 in Dubai
Princess Cruises Goes “All-In” With Its Largest Casino Ever Debuting on New Sun Princess
The largest casino ever built by Princess Cruises is readying to deal a full house of luck on the next-generation, 4,300-guest Sun Princess. 
Princess Cruises Goes “All-In” With Its Largest Casino Ever Debuting on New Sun Princess
Today in SCV History (Nov. 29)
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
Henry Mayo Recognized as L.A. County Celebrates 40 Years of Trauma Care
In recognition of the 40th anniversary of the Trauma Center System in Los Angeles County, the EMS Agency partnered with OneLegacy to host a 40th Anniversary Celebration. Los Angeles County is the site of one of the first Trauma Center Systems in the United States and to date is one of the largest nationwide.
Henry Mayo Recognized as L.A. County Celebrates 40 Years of Trauma Care
Dec. 11: Light Up a Life Ceremony at Henry Mayo
This holiday season, give the Gift of Life. Honor or remember a loved one through the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation’s Gift of Life program. Sponsorship levels range from $25, $50, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000.
Dec. 11: Light Up a Life Ceremony at Henry Mayo
Dec. 2: Cars & Coffee Toy Drive to Benefit SCV
Porsche Santa Clarita’s last Cars & Coffee event of the year will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All makes and models of cars are welcome.
Dec. 2: Cars & Coffee Toy Drive to Benefit SCV
Nov. 30: Eat-for-A-Cause Fundraiser to Benefit the Triumph Foundation
Join the Triumph Foundation for dinner on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Route 66 Classic Grill in Canyon Country and 10% of your dinner tab will go to support Triumph.
Nov. 30: Eat-for-A-Cause Fundraiser to Benefit the Triumph Foundation
