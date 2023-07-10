Mackenzie Kila Signs National Letter of Intent with CSUN

California State University, Northridge head softball coach Charlotte Morgan has announced the signing of Mackenzie Kila to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors.

“Mackenzie is going to bring power to our lineup and a new look to our defense,” Morgan said. “We are excited to see her experience show itself on the field. She has faced a high level of competition and has proven successful. She brings energy and power to our already strong lineup. Her experience will benefit and make our program better.”

PLAYER CAPSULE

Mackenzie Kila • INF • So. • Mililani, Hawai’i/East Carolina – Named to the All-AAC Rookie Team for NCAA Division I East Carolina in 2023.

– She started 49 of 52 appearances for the Pirates and was fourth on the team in hitting.

– She posted three doubles, two home runs and drove in eight runs.

– She was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall and Spring semesters.

– A 2022 graduate of Mililani High School.

– She was ranked No. 48 in the Extra Inning Softball Top 100 and the 24th-best outfielder.

– Hit .609 with 12 home runs and 29 RBI in 17 games during the 2021 season.

– She helped her high school team win two Oahu Interscholastic Association championships and the 2020 Waimea tournament title.

– She played for the LK Black Hawaii Club program.

Nielsen joins Moani Ioane, Talia Jenkins, Jerzie Liana, Jadyn Nielsen, Alexa Ortiz, Alexia Ramirez, Hailey “Lulu” Sanchez and Mackenzie San Pedro in the class of 2024.