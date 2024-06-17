Manny Herrera Signs with TMU Baseball

Manny Herrera has signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at The Master’s University.

Coming to the Mustangs as a pitcher, Herrera spent the last two years at Bakersfield College where he was 4-3 as a starter with a 4.73 ERA and an average of almost one strikeout per inning pitched.

“This is a major get for the institution,” said TMU head coach Monte Brooks. “He’s had a lot of success at the junior college level on the mound in a very good league (Western State Conference). He’s got a real good calm disposition that I really like, and he’s a former catcher and he’s played first, so he’s an athlete. He may even be a dual guy for us. We’re thrilled to have him.”

Herrera, whose fastball has been clocked at 92, was named to the All-Conference team both seasons with the Renegades. He is expected to battle for a spot in the starting rotation.

“It has been a dream of mine to play at the next level and this seemed like a perfect fit to grow as a person, a baseball player and a man of God,” Herrera said. “I love this program, Coach Brooks is very welcoming, the field and clubhouse are very nice, and so I decided to get after it.”