header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 18
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
Manny Herrera Signs with TMU Baseball
| Monday, Jun 17, 2024
Manny Herrera
Manny Herrera is surrounded by his parents, younger brother, and Coach Monte Brooks as he signs his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career with The Master's University.


Manny Herrera has signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at The Master’s University.

Coming to the Mustangs as a pitcher, Herrera spent the last two years at Bakersfield College where he was 4-3 as a starter with a 4.73 ERA and an average of almost one strikeout per inning pitched.

“This is a major get for the institution,” said TMU head coach Monte Brooks. “He’s had a lot of success at the junior college level on the mound in a very good league (Western State Conference). He’s got a real good calm disposition that I really like, and he’s a former catcher and he’s played first, so he’s an athlete. He may even be a dual guy for us. We’re thrilled to have him.”

Herrera, whose fastball has been clocked at 92, was named to the All-Conference team both seasons with the Renegades. He is expected to battle for a spot in the starting rotation.

“It has been a dream of mine to play at the next level and this seemed like a perfect fit to grow as a person, a baseball player and a man of God,” Herrera said. “I love this program, Coach Brooks is very welcoming, the field and clubhouse are very nice, and so I decided to get after it.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Manny Herrera Signs with TMU Baseball

Manny Herrera Signs with TMU Baseball
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
Manny Herrera has signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at The Master's University.
FULL STORY...

Registration Now Open for Annual COC Cross Country Summer Series

Registration Now Open for Annual COC Cross Country Summer Series
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 49th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 11 to Aug. 15, 2024.
FULL STORY...

GSAC Names TMU’s Dave Caldwell Sports Information Director of the Year

GSAC Names TMU’s Dave Caldwell Sports Information Director of the Year
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
Dave Caldwell, the play-by-play voice of The Master's University athletic department for more than a decade and the school's sports information director for the last two, earned a significant distinction this month.
FULL STORY...

COC Standout Flora Peugnet Heading to Towson University

COC Standout Flora Peugnet Heading to Towson University
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
College of the Canyons sophomore Flora Peugnet has committed to continue her academic and athletic career at Towson University, following a stellar two-year stay with the Cougars.
FULL STORY...

Masimango Commits to TMU Men’s Soccer

Masimango Commits to TMU Men’s Soccer
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
Mukeni "Michael" Masimango has chosen The Master's University to continue his soccer career.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 18)
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
BREAKING NEWS: LASD Responds to Shooting Death on Lyons Avenue
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a shooting death investigation on the 22900 block of Lyons Avenue, near the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Newhall. The incident was reported on Monday, June 17, at approximately 7:35 p.m.
BREAKING NEWS: LASD Responds to Shooting Death on Lyons Avenue
Manny Herrera Signs with TMU Baseball
Manny Herrera has signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at The Master's University.
Manny Herrera Signs with TMU Baseball
Youth Concerto Competition Deadline Extended
The Youth Concerto Competition sponsored by the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is open to performers in the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, and will result in a concert in October by the winning soloist performing live with the SCSO. 
Youth Concerto Competition Deadline Extended
Registration Now Open for Annual COC Cross Country Summer Series
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 49th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 11 to Aug. 15, 2024.
Registration Now Open for Annual COC Cross Country Summer Series
Public Health Announces Rise in L.A. County Mpox Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents and health care providers about a concerning increase in mpox cases, with 10 new cases reported in Los Angeles County in the past two weeks up from an average of less than two cases per week during the preceding several weeks.
Public Health Announces Rise in L.A. County Mpox Cases
Construction Set to Begin for Bouquet Canyon Trail
Calling all bicyclists, runners, walkers and more! Central Park is about to get a brand-new trail!
Construction Set to Begin for Bouquet Canyon Trail
COC Launching Bachelor’s Degree Program
College of the Canyons will launch its first bachelor’s degree program in January 2025.
COC Launching Bachelor’s Degree Program
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 17 - Sunday, June 23.
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
UPDATE: Post Fire Grows to 15,611 Acres, 20% Containment
Update: As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Post Fire has spread to 15,611 acres, with 20% containment, according to CAL FIRE.
UPDATE: Post Fire Grows to 15,611 Acres, 20% Containment
Wilk Urges Emergency Preparedness as Multiple Fires Burn
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is strongly encouraging residents to prepare their households and families for wildfires, as numerous fires burned across Senate District 21 over the weekend.
Wilk Urges Emergency Preparedness as Multiple Fires Burn
June 27: SCV Chamber Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the full community to attend its highly-anticipated Business Expo on Thursday, June 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
June 27: SCV Chamber Business Expo
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
The Post Fire Continues March Toward Pyramid Lake
The California Department of Foresty and Fire Protection, known as CAL FIRE, reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 14,625 acres and is now 8% contained. The latest news was reported by CAL FIRE at 8:26 p.m. on sunday, June 16. The fire continues to move south towards Pyramid Lake.
The Post Fire Continues March Toward Pyramid Lake
Today in SCV History (June 16)
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
Today in SCV History (June 15)
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
Lang Station
Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Issues Call for Entries
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is calling for entries for its upcoming “Endless Summer” exhibit at the TAADAA Art Gallery, located in Acton.
Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Issues Call for Entries
FYI Holds Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held a “Celebration of Everything,” its annual event appreciating the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of Santa Clarita Valley foster youth and celebrating 18 youth for education milestones.
FYI Holds Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’
Public Health Responds to Privacy Breach
Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health experienced a phishing attack in which a hacker was able to gain log-in credentials of 53 Public Health employees through a phishing email, compromising the personal information of more than 200,000 individuals.
Public Health Responds to Privacy Breach
June 21: Summer Fire Risks Highlighted at Safety Press Conference
As the Santa Clarita Valley officially welcome hot summer weather, the city of Santa Clarita, county of Los Angeles and public safety officials are urging residents to keep their families, pets and properties safe from wildfires this season.
June 21: Summer Fire Risks Highlighted at Safety Press Conference
June 22: Fourth Annual Win Place Home Cabaret Fundraiser
The Fourth Annual Win Place Home Cabaret Fundraiser will be held Saturday, June 22 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Win Place Home, 16257 Lost Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA, 91387.
June 22: Fourth Annual Win Place Home Cabaret Fundraiser
June 15-16: Partial Road Closure Copper Hill Bridge
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a partial road closure for Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 on the Copper Hill bridge. The westbound lanes on the Copper Hill Bridge will be closed for temporary striping, demolition and construction.
June 15-16: Partial Road Closure Copper Hill Bridge
LASD Sheriff Explorer Program is Open to Youth 14-20
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Station is calling all motivated youth aged 14-20 to become a member of the LASD Sheriff Explorer Program.
LASD Sheriff Explorer Program is Open to Youth 14-20
Oct. 18: ‘Color My World’ VIA Bash 2024
The Valley Industry Association will present its annual VIA Bash 2024 with the theme "Color My World", Friday, Oct. 18 with cocktails beginning at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 18: ‘Color My World’ VIA Bash 2024
SCVNews.com