February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
March 8: WeWil Collaborative Celebrates SCV Women in Leadership
| Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
international womens day

The WeWil Collaborative, Women Empowering Women in Leadership, will host its first in person event, International Women’s Day: Celebrating Women Near and Far on Wednesday, March 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event, in honor of International Women’s Day, will include an evening of celebration, connection and collaboration, honoring three local women for their leadership throughout the Santa Clarita Valley community and beyond. Enjoy special programming, small bites and a WeWil signature cocktail, created to connect women from the SCV who are passionate about making a difference.

Honored at the event will be Kim Goldman, Dawn Walker and Di Thompson. Each woman will be featured, either by sharing her own story in a Ted-like presentation or interview.

The event will be held at Eighth & Rail Public House, 22505 8th St. Newhall, CA 91321.

Tickets are $42.63 each and are on sale now on Eventbrite. Click here for tickets.

For more information, or to get on our email list for future events, visit the WeWil website at www.wewil.org.
