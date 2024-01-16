header image

January 16
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsome Guide to Selecting Pet Health Insurance
| Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024

Marcia MayedaSeveral years ago, I was walking our three dogs at the time, Isabella, a Great Pyrenees, Rebecca, a Golden Retriever, and Lucy, a Bernese Mountain Dog. In the middle of our walk, Isabella began having difficulty breathing. Her gums turned blue, she began vomiting, and collapsed. I was several blocks from home and couldn’t leave them unattended while I ran home for my van. I called my friend, who drove over immediately. We live about 15 minutes from an animal emergency hospital, and as we were driving there another friend called ahead to alert them to have a gurney ready to rush Isabella into treatment. The registered veterinary technicians were curbside when we pulled up, and Isabella went immediately into the emergency room. Her temperature was already 105 degrees.

It turns out that she had suffered an acute onset of laryngeal paralysis, where the cartilage in her larynx had collapsed and was blocking her ability to breathe. We had made it just in time, and the veterinarian intubated her with oxygen and stabilized her while he discussed her treatment options with me. The only recourse in this case was surgery to suture the collapsed cartilage to the side of the larynx to prevent it from obstructing her breathing. The surgery would cost about $5,000, an expense we had not anticipated.

Isabella was already nine years old, which is geriatric for a giant dog breed. However, she was otherwise in excellent health and we loved her dearly. My husband and I made the decision to have the surgery despite the cost, her age and the potential long-term complications. I’m glad to say she lived another five years without any problems at all.

However, if we had pet health insurance at the time the financial burden would not have been an issue. At our animal care centers, we have seen an increase in owners surrendering their pets because they cannot afford the cost of veterinary care. Having pet health insurance can forestall many difficult decisions and keep pets in the homes that want and love them. Just like humans, pets can face unexpected medical expenses and having the right insurance can provide peace of mind.

I’ll walk you through the key factors to consider when selecting pet health insurance.

Understand Your Pet’s Needs:

Before diving into the world of pet insurance, take a moment to assess your pet’s specific needs. Consider factors such as breed, age and pre-existing conditions. Some breeds are predisposed to certain health issues and older pets may require more comprehensive coverage.
Understanding your pet’s health profile will help you choose a plan that aligns with their unique requirements.

Coverage Options:

Pet insurance plans typically offer various coverage options, ranging from basic to comprehensive. Here are some common coverage types to consider:

a. Accident-only coverage: Covers injuries resulting from accidents.

b. Illness coverage: Covers veterinary expenses for illnesses.

c. Wellness coverage: Includes routine check-ups, vaccinations, and preventive care.

d. Comprehensive coverage: Combines accident, illness and wellness coverage for all-encompassing protection.

Some insurance companies offer pet insurance discounts for multiple pets or other reasons. Check out what discounts might be available that you can utilize. Evaluate your pet’s needs and your budget to determine the most suitable coverage level.

Deductibles and Premiums:

Just like with human health insurance, pet insurance comes with deductibles and premiums. Deductibles are the amount you pay out of pocket before the insurance coverage kicks in. Premiums are the monthly or annual payments you make to maintain the insurance policy.
Consider your budget and how much you’re willing to pay out of pocket when selecting deductibles and premiums. Balance the costs with the level of coverage provided to find a plan that meets both your financial capabilities and your pet’s needs.

Exclusions and Waiting Periods:

Every pet insurance policy has exclusions—conditions or treatments that are not covered. It’s crucial to carefully review these exclusions to avoid surprises when making a claim. Additionally, be aware of waiting periods, which are the time frames during which certain conditions are not covered after purchasing the policy. Understanding these aspects will help you make informed decisions and plan for potential expenses.

Customer Reviews and Reputation:

Research the reputation of the pet insurance provider by reading customer reviews and testimonials. Look for feedback on the company’s responsiveness, claim processing efficiency, and overall customer satisfaction. A reliable insurer should have a positive track record of supporting pet owners during challenging times.

Network of Veterinarians:

Check whether the insurance provider has a broad network of affiliated veterinarians. This ensures that you can visit your preferred vet without any issues. Some insurance plans may restrict you to specific providers, so it’s essential to verify the network and choose a plan that accommodates your preferences.

Selecting the right pet health insurance requires careful consideration of your pet’s individual needs, coverage options, costs, and the reputation of the insurance provider. By taking the time to research and compare different plans, you can ensure that your furry companion receives the best possible care without compromising your financial stability.

Remember, investing in pet insurance is a proactive step towards safeguarding your pet’s health and ensuring a happy and healthy life together.

Marcia Mayeda is the director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control.
Cameron Smyth | Day of Unity Honoring the Dream

Cameron Smyth | Day of Unity Honoring the Dream
Thursday, Jan 11, 2024
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a visionary leader whose courage and commitment to justice changed the course of history.
READ MORE...

State Superintendent Breakdown of Proposed 2024 State Education Budget

State Superintendent Breakdown of Proposed 2024 State Education Budget
Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed education budget for fiscal year 2024–25:
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Hosting ‘The Big I Do’ Event

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Hosting ‘The Big I Do’ Event
Monday, Jan 8, 2024
This Valentine’s Day, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the much-anticipated return of the “The Big I Do” wedding experience.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Friday, Jan 5, 2024
Happy 2024! With a new year comes the opportunity to approach our goals with renewed excitement and commitment.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste: Trail Etiquette in 2024

Laurene Weste: Trail Etiquette in 2024
Thursday, Jan 4, 2024
As we step into the new year, I find myself eagerly anticipating the adventures that lie ahead.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 4: Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game
The 2024 Hart High School Baseball Team Preview and Alumni Game (3-Inning) will be held Sunday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Feb. 4: Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game
Part of Santa Clara River Trail Closed Weekdays for Fence Repair
The Santa Clara River Trail behind Lowe’s on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus will be closed Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 16.
Part of Santa Clara River Trail Closed Weekdays for Fence Repair
Jan. 15-21: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 15 - Sunday, Jan. 21.
Jan. 15-21: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids
Caltrans and the Los Angeles County Central Library Children’s Division have partnered to give away free educational anti-litter Clean California Activity/Coloring Books.
Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids
Jan. 25: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at The Mortgage Doctor.
Jan. 25: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Denise Ferreira da Silva Named CalArts’ 2024 Theorist in Residence
California Institute of the Arts is pleased to announce world-renowned writer and artist Denise Ferreira da Silva as its 2024 Theorist in Residence.
Denise Ferreira da Silva Named CalArts’ 2024 Theorist in Residence
Dixon Health Center, CalArts Celebrate Partnership
When the 2024 Spring semester for California Institute of the Arts students begins, it will also be the beginning of another year of nearly two decades of healthcare services provided by Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers at the Student Health Center.
Dixon Health Center, CalArts Celebrate Partnership
Matadors Take Stage at 2024 Golden Globes
The 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony recently took place, with California State University, Northridge students playing a key role in the ceremony.
Matadors Take Stage at 2024 Golden Globes
Mustangs Drop Second Straight Game
The Master's University men's basketball lost a double-digit lead as the Arizona Christian Firestorm came from behind to defeat the Mustangs 75-76 Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Mustangs Drop Second Straight Game
COC Men’s Basketball Suffers 69-80 Road Loss at L.A. Valley
VALLEY GLEN — College of the Canyons finished on the wrong end of an 80-69 road result at L.A. Valley College during Wednesday night's Western State Conference, South Division opener.
COC Men’s Basketball Suffers 69-80 Road Loss at L.A. Valley
Lady Cougs Open Conference With Win Over LAVC 68-63
VALLEY GLEN — Aaliyah Garcia poured in 22 points and Jade Sims added 17 more, as the freshman duo helped College of the Canyons pick up a 68-63 road win over L.A. Valley College in the Western State Conference, South Division opener on Wednesday. 
Lady Cougs Open Conference With Win Over LAVC 68-63
Jan. 17: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Jan. 17, beginning with closed session at 4 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Jan. 17: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
Jan. 26: Entry Deadline for Hart District Talent Show
The WiSH Education Foundation has announced the first district-wide talent show for all students, teachers and administrators from all grades in the William S. Hart Union High School District will be held at Castaic High School’s Performing Art Center on March 15-16.
Jan. 26: Entry Deadline for Hart District Talent Show
Jan. 18: SUSD Special Meeting to Review Schools Data
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Thursday, Jan. 18, with public session beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: SUSD Special Meeting to Review Schools Data
Jan. 17: Hart District to Discuss 2024/2025 School Year Calendar
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Jan. 17, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Jan. 17: Hart District to Discuss 2024/2025 School Year Calendar
Public Health Warns of Raw Oysters Linked to Gastrointestinal Illness
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses potentially linked to raw oysters consumed at four different local restaurants.
Public Health Warns of Raw Oysters Linked to Gastrointestinal Illness
DACC Seeking Adoption for Unsocialized Cats
In October 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at an animal rescue facility in Littlerock, CA, leading to the rescue of over 200 cats and dogs.
DACC Seeking Adoption for Unsocialized Cats
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Youth Sports Ultimate Frisbee Clinic
The city of Santa Clarita will offer a Youth Sports Ultimate Frisbee Clinic this spring open to children and teens ages 8-14.
Youth Sports Ultimate Frisbee Clinic
