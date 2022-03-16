Marcia Mayeda: Do Dogs Grieve

|
2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The SCV Water Board of Directors approved a final district boundary map at its second virtual public hearing on March 15.
Eight cadets studying domestic affairs from the United States Military Academy West Point, had the opportunity to tour the city of Santa Clarita and meet with Mayor Laurene Weste, along with a variety of city staff to learn more about local politics and governance, last week.
Take a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance at The Main next month.
This St. Patrick’s Day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be on alert for suspected impaired drivers and reminds the community to celebrate the holiday responsibly.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 28 additional deaths, 698 new cases of COVID-19 countywide with 11 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This St. Patrick’s Day the California Highway Patrol reminds drivers in Los Angeles County to avoid taking chances and make the right decision to have a sober ride home if their plans include alcohol. Unfortunately, the party often ends with risky drunk drivers taking to the streets and endangering countless lives.
The MAIN, in conjunction with the Through the Lens Global Film Series, will host a free screening of "Mulsai" on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m.
Providence Holy Cross and Providence Saint Joseph medical centers announced they have received the Healthgrades 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award, placing them in the top 5% of acute care hospitals evaluated by Healthgrades.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement voicing her frustration following the Board of Supervisors’ vote March 15, 2022 to designate Camp Joseph Scott over Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall as a Secure Youth Track Facility for violent offenders formerly under the supervision of the state’s Division of Juvenile Justice.
The American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop will host a Community Cancer Awareness Day and Spring Boutique on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited to browse, shop and learn about upcoming American Cancer Society events, fundraisers and services.
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors has unanimously passed a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to cancel property tax penalties, interests, costs and fees for property owners that have been negatively affected by the eviction moratorium passed by the Board as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds taxpayers that March 16 is Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Awareness Day.
Princess Cruises, the world’s leading international cruise line, announced new deployment plans for the United States with a return to homeport cruising in Galveston, Texas starting in December 2022 and San Diego starting in September 2022. Princess is planning return to service in Australia with Coral Princess starting in June 2022 following indications authorities are becoming more comfortable with a return to service in the region.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency reminds residents that March 14-20 is Fix-A-Leak Week.
After more than two years of dealing with uncertainty, worry and restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for Santa Clarita residents to come together as a community and celebrate at a daylong festival featuring musical performances, food trucks, activities and more at Party on the Pointe.
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Impulse Music Co., which is located at 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite #120, is holding Impulse Shows at the Stage Door, March 26, at 6 p.m.
Maria Vartanian has been named Vice President of Business Development at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will hold an Open House Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will host its first gala on Saturday, May 14, to commemorate a special evening of Building Hope, Celebrating Community!
As it continues to offer support and services for youth and young adults and their families, A Light of Hope is proud to announce the appointment of Ronda Chobanian-Murray and Darren Brewster to its Board of Directors.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 40 additional deaths, 1,136 new cases of COVID-19 countywide Sunday and 291 new cases Monday, with 52 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
