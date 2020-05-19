May 23: Circle of Hope Online Auction Opens

With Vine2Wine, To Go poised to start on Saturday, May 30, with wine, food and a goodie bag for ticket holders there is one thing non-ticket holders can get their hands on to enjoy the fun as well: Circle of Hope has announced their first online auction to start Saturday, May 23, and will close a day after the main event, on Sunday, May 31.

In keeping with their out-of-the-box idea for the “To Go” event Circle of Hope has created another unique idea, changing their traditional in person silent auction to an online auction, substantial in the wine department, for both guests and non-guests to partake in and enjoy.

“We wanted to get the auction rolling early, and get interested parties that want to support Circle of Hope, and get their hands on some very cool auction items as soon as possible, so we have our online auction starting a full week before our big Vine2Wine, To Go party,” said Debra Ragonig, auction chair for Circle of Hope. “Getting our interested bidders online now and registered will help us get the ball rolling.”

Co-chair Eve Bushman added, “Many good friends have really outdone themselves with their incredible generosity diving deep into their own private cellars, including Vine 2 Wine’s long time Wine Chair Jeff Jacobson who also recruited his two adult children and their spouses: Julie and Chris Hovden and Jeremy and Michelle Jacobson. In addition he recruited longtime Vine 2 Wine supporters and friends Russ and Leslie Bretall. Jeff and I both recruited our mutual friends Steve and Amy Elzer. Rounding off our donors included my pals Marlee Lauffer, Karen and Michael Perlis, Rose and Steve Chegwin, and my husband Eddie Bushman.”

How it works: This Saturday, May 23 go to the Circle of Hope website, https://circleofhopeinc.org/vine2wine/, and look for a button for the online auction. There is no fee to sign up and participate. Register there and start bidding. If you really want something and don’t want to come back to see how the bidding is going we encourage you to look for the “buy it now” price and the item will be yours. Wines and other auction items will be available for pick up in Santa Clarita on June first.

A preview of the auction items include: gift cards to local restaurants such as Salt Creek Grille and Wolf Creek Restaurant; gift baskets with loads of items like a “Sephora Extravaganza” and “It’s Time to BBQ!”; jewelry, candles and fashion Items; liquor; trips that can be taken in 2022; retro basket with popcorn maker, snow cone machine and tons of 80’s retro candy; Father’s Day baskets like “MEGA Poker Night” or “Liquid Gold (aka Jack Daniels)” and more.

“Some of the library wines featured include Sine Qua Non Rosé, Joseph Phelps Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Williams Selyem Pinot Noir, Vin Gris of Pinot Noir and Chenin Blanc, Justin Isosceles and Cabernet Sauvignon, Tobin James Bordeaux Blend and Reserve Syrah, 1993 Silver Oak Cabernet, 1994 Dalla Valle Cabernet, 1996 French Cab Franc, 1999 Whitcraft Lagrein, 1997 Vintage Port, 1998 German Riesling, Australian Grenache, Brunello di Montalcino and more wines from McPrice Myers, Robert Biale, Shane Wines, Regusci, Booker, Denner, Clavo, Veraison and Linne Calodo” Bushman said.

For information on Vine2Wine, To Go, Circle of Hope services and programs or to receive sponsorship information, please contact Circle of Hope at info@circleofhopeinc.org or at (661) 254-5218. Donations and ticket purchases can be made through the Circle of Hope website at www.circleofhopeinc.org.

About Circle of Hope:

Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide emotional, educational and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community.

For more information on Circle of Hope and the services they provide, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.org or call (661) 254-5218. The Circle of Hope office and Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Suite 3, Newhall, 91321.