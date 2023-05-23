header image

1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
May 24: Coffee with a Cop at Trophy Coffee
| Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Ready for “Coffee With a Cop?” Join the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for a morning of coffee on Wednesday, May 24, between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Trophy Coffee at The Master’s University, 21726 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

Deputies and officials of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will meet with you and talk over coffee. Ask questions, share your concerns and get to know your zone deputies.
Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Celebrates Eighth Anniversary

Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Celebrates Eighth Anniversary
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will celebrate its eighth anniversary Saturday, May 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall Library. The weekly market will be celebrating with free cake, free face painting, giveaways and live music.
May 24: Coffee with a Cop at Trophy Coffee

May 24: Coffee with a Cop at Trophy Coffee
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Ready for “Coffee With a Cop?” Join the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a morning of coffee on Wednesday, May 24, between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Trophy Coffee at The Master’s University, 21726 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Six Productions Filming This Week in the SCV

Six Productions Filming This Week in the SCV
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 22 - Sunday, May 28.
May 25: Free Screening 'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi' 40th Anniversary

May 25: Free Screening ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ 40th Anniversary
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Exactly 40 years ago, to the day of this event, the third Star Wars film was released in theaters, which completed the science fiction trilogy that would change movies forever. On Thursday, May 25 the 40th Anniversary screening of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi will be presented at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Arts, 24607 Walnut St., with special guests and Santa Clarita Valley residents, actor Kevin Thompson and his wife Tracey.
June 22: 'Video Games' Call for Art Deadline

June 22: ‘Video Games’ Call for Art Deadline
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Video Games."
Today in SCV History (May 24)
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
CalArts Awards 370 Degrees at Graduation Ceremonies
California Institute of the Arts awarded 370 degrees to graduating students during ceremonies held Friday, May 12 on the CalArts campus in Valencia. The degrees were awarded by the schools of Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music and Theater.
Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Celebrates Eighth Anniversary
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will celebrate its eighth anniversary Saturday, May 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall Library. The weekly market will be celebrating with free cake, free face painting, giveaways and live music.
May 24: Coffee with a Cop at Trophy Coffee
Ready for “Coffee With a Cop?” Join the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a morning of coffee on Wednesday, May 24, between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Trophy Coffee at The Master’s University, 21726 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Six Productions Filming This Week in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 22 - Sunday, May 28.
CHP Plans Memorial Day Weekend Maximum Enforcement Period
Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching and many Californians are preparing to kick off the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip. Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, May 26, the CHP will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period in anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The Maximum Enforcement Period will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
COC’s Bobola Named Classified Employee of the Year
Frederick Bobola, an instructional laboratory coordinator at College of the Canyons, has been named a 2023 Classified Employee of the Year by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office.
May 25: Free Screening ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ 40th Anniversary
Exactly 40 years ago, to the day of this event, the third Star Wars film was released in theaters, which completed the science fiction trilogy that would change movies forever. On Thursday, May 25 the 40th Anniversary screening of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi will be presented at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Arts, 24607 Walnut St., with special guests and Santa Clarita Valley residents, actor Kevin Thompson and his wife Tracey.
May 28: Alessandro Concas Children’s Book Signing
Bring your children to meet teen author and pianist Alessandro Concas on Sunday, May 28, 4:30 p.m. at Havana Savannah Coffeeshop, 24050 Copper Hill Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
June 22: ‘Video Games’ Call for Art Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Video Games."
Johnson Wins National Championship, TMU Men’s Golf Places Second
Easton Johnson won the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Golf National Championship and The Master's University team finished second in the team competition at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz. on Friday, May 19.
Arts, Music Instruction in Schools to Receive Prop 28 Funding
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently joined fellow proponents of Proposition 28, passed by voters in 2022, to launch the Promise of Proposition 28 during a press conference to discuss how funding for the program to bring arts and music to California schools will be implemented.
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
CSUN Mourns Loss of Women’s Soccer Alum Taylor Hobson
California State University, Northridge Athletics is mourning the passing of women's soccer alum Taylor Hobson.
Cougars Take Home New Hardware from State Championships
College of the Canyons is returning from the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships with some new hardware as sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck combined for three top-eight finishes while garnering both All-State Team and All-American honors for the respective performances.
Kevin Strauss Named SCV Water Communications Manager
SCV Water has announced the hiring of Kevin Strauss as its next communications manager.
The Painted Turtle in Need of Camp Supplies
Help The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit that gives children with serious medical conditions the chance just to be kids in a safe and inclusive environment, collect important items to keep camp clean, safe and most of all fun for the campers!
Cougars’ Postseason Run Ends with 4-5 Loss to Bobcats
No. 19 College of the Canyons saw its postseason run come to a close on the final day of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Final with a 5-4 extra-innings loss at No. 2 Saddleback College on Sunday.
Princess Cruises Honors Tuskegee Airman’s 100th Birthday
SEATTLE - With a patriotic salute and special celebration, Princess Cruises welcomed one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen onboard Discovery Princess in Seattle Sunday as he arrived for his celebratory cruise to Alaska, marking an early commemoration for his 100th birthday.
May 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 23, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
May 23: COC Board of Trustees Joint Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will take part in a joint meeting with the COC Foundation Board of Directors, Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m.
County Assessor Announces New Public Affairs Chief of Staff
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has named Ted Olguin as his new Chief of Staff of the Assessor's Communications and Public Affairs team.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is cautioning residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
