May 24: Coffee with a Cop at Trophy Coffee

Ready for “Coffee With a Cop?” Join the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for a morning of coffee on Wednesday, May 24, between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Trophy Coffee at The Master’s University, 21726 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Deputies and officials of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will meet with you and talk over coffee. Ask questions, share your concerns and get to know your zone deputies.
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will celebrate its eighth anniversary Saturday, May 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall Library. The weekly market will be celebrating with free cake, free face painting, giveaways and live music.
Exactly 40 years ago, to the day of this event, the third Star Wars film was released in theaters, which completed the science fiction trilogy that would change movies forever. On Thursday, May 25 the 40th Anniversary screening of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi will be presented at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Arts, 24607 Walnut St., with special guests and Santa Clarita Valley residents, actor Kevin Thompson and his wife Tracey.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Video Games."
California Institute of the Arts awarded 370 degrees to graduating students during ceremonies held Friday, May 12 on the CalArts campus in Valencia. The degrees were awarded by the schools of Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music and Theater.
Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching and many Californians are preparing to kick off the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip. Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, May 26, the CHP will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period in anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The Maximum Enforcement Period will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
Easton Johnson won the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Golf National Championship and The Master's University team finished second in the team competition at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz. on Friday, May 19.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently joined fellow proponents of Proposition 28, passed by voters in 2022, to launch the Promise of Proposition 28 during a press conference to discuss how funding for the program to bring arts and music to California schools will be implemented.
College of the Canyons is returning from the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships with some new hardware as sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck combined for three top-eight finishes while garnering both All-State Team and All-American honors for the respective performances.
Help The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit that gives children with serious medical conditions the chance just to be kids in a safe and inclusive environment, collect important items to keep camp clean, safe and most of all fun for the campers!
No. 19 College of the Canyons saw its postseason run come to a close on the final day of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Final with a 5-4 extra-innings loss at No. 2 Saddleback College on Sunday.
SEATTLE - With a patriotic salute and special celebration, Princess Cruises welcomed one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen onboard Discovery Princess in Seattle Sunday as he arrived for his celebratory cruise to Alaska, marking an early commemoration for his 100th birthday.
