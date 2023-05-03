May 7: Taste of the Town Ticket Sale Ends Soon

Tickets for Child & Family Center’s 34th Taste of the Town are closing soon.

VIP Tickets, which include reserved seating at a VIP Umbrella and preferred parking closes on May 4 at Noon.

While General admission Tickets close on May 5 at Noon.

VIP tickets are $150 per person and allow early entry at 1 p.m.

General tickets are $95 per person and allows entry at 2 p.m.

Enjoy unlimited samples from Santa Clarita’s finest restaurants, caterers, beer and wine purveyors.

KTLA Channel 5 will be covering Taste of the Town live and KTLA Morning News Anchor Chris Schauble will serve as Taste of the Town emcee.

The event will also feature the live band Mark LeVang & Friends on stage and an online silent auction.

Organizers promise other surprises, as well.

Taste of the Town is a 21+ event.

Classic Designs Jewelry has supported the Taste of the Town event for more than two decades and will sponsor the Diamond Drop booth where you can purchase tickets for a chance to win a beautiful diamond drop pendant. Tickets are $50 each and include a glass of champagne.

Taste of the Town is the Child & Family Center’s largest fundraiser of the year. Over the past year therapists and case managers have continued to help more than 1,200 children, teens and families in the community who struggle with anxiety, depression, drug and alcohol abuse and domestic violence situations. Your support helps provide funding to continue to provide these crucial services.

Among the participants, with more businesses to be added:

Anheuser-Busch, Susie B’s Kitchen, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Sand Canyon Country Club, Presto Pasta, Marston’s Restaurant, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Xalisco Bar & Grill, PRP Wine International, Hyatt Regency Valencia, Embassy Suites Blossom Bar & Grill, Telco Brewery, Outback Steakhouse, Salt Creek Grille, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Newhall Press Room and Clarice’s Cake & Candy Supplies.

Clarice’s has been serving the SCV for over 50 years and was one of the first participants in Taste of the Town.

The event will be held at Blomgren Ranch located at 15142 Sierra Hwy.

For more information and to purchase tickets, as well as an updated list of participating businesses visit Taste of the Town.

