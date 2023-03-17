header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 17
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
May 7: Taste of the Town Tickets Now on Sale
| Friday, Mar 17, 2023
Taste of the town

Join the Child & Family Center on Sunday, May 7 for the tastiest event of the year. The 34th Taste of the Town is back at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

Enjoy unlimited samples from Santa Clarita’s finest restaurants, caterers, beer and wine purveyors.

KTLA Channel 5 will be covering Taste of the Town live and KTLA Morning News Anchor Chris Schauble will serve as Taste of the Town emcee.

The event will also feature the live band Mark LeVang & Friends on stage and an online silent auction.

Organizers promise other surprises, as well.

Taste of the Town is a 21+ event.

VIP tickets are $150 per person and includes seat at a reserved umbrella table, from 1-5 p.m. (one hour early access) and preferred parking.

General tickets are $95 per person 2-5 p.m.

Classic Designs Jewelry has supported the Taste of the Town event for more than two decades and will sponsor the Diamond Drop booth where you can purchase tickets for a chance to win a beautiful diamond drop pendant. Tickets are $50 each and include a glass of champagne.

Taste of the Town is the Child & Family Center’s largest fundraiser of the year. Over the past year therapists and case managers have continued to help more than 1,200 children, teens and families in the community who struggle with anxiety, depression, drug and alcohol abuse and domestic violence situations. Your support helps provide funding to continue to provide these crucial services.

Among the participants, with more businesses to be added:

Anheuser-Busch, Susie B’s Kitchen, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Sand Canyon Country Club, Presto Pasta, Marston’s Restaurant, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Xalisco Bar & Grill, PRP Wine International, Hyatt Regency Valencia, Embassy Suites Blossom Bar & Grill, Telco Brewery, Outback Steakhouse, Salt Creek Grille, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Newhall Press Room and Clarice’s Cake & Candy Supplies.

Clarice’s has been serving the SCV for over 50 years and was one of the first participants in Taste of the Town.

For more information and to purchase tickets, as well as an updated list of participating businesses visit Taste of the Town.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

May 7: Taste of the Town Tickets Now on Sale

May 7: Taste of the Town Tickets Now on Sale
Friday, Mar 17, 2023
Join the Child & Family Center on Sunday, May 7 for the tastiest event of the year. The 34th Taste of the Town is back at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.
FULL STORY...

SCAA Artist Gary Friedman Earns Three Finalist Awards

SCAA Artist Gary Friedman Earns Three Finalist Awards
Friday, Mar 17, 2023
Gary Friedman, a Santa Clarita Valley artist and the Program Chair of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, has recently been chosen as a finalist in three major art shows in 2023.
FULL STORY...

Spring Red Cross Blood Drive, Earn $10 Gift Card

Spring Red Cross Blood Drive, Earn $10 Gift Card
Thursday, Mar 16, 2023
Spring is near! As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.
FULL STORY...

April 15: Students Invited to Free Theater Workshop

April 15: Students Invited to Free Theater Workshop
Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023
Raising the Curtain Foundation is inviting all Santa Clarita Valley students in grades 4-6 to participate in a free theater workshop at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
FULL STORY...

Holi Festival Brings Community Together to Support Children in Need

Holi Festival Brings Community Together to Support Children in Need
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
Child Rights and You Los Angeles hosted a Holi festival Saturday at Castaic Lake to raise funds to support underprivileged children Saturday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Vasquez Rocks Free Twilight Hikes Register Now
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, 10700 Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390, will host a series of free Twilight Hikes suitable for all ages. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.
Vasquez Rocks Free Twilight Hikes Register Now
Statesmen Surrender to TMU Mustangs in Five
On yet another career night for freshman Nolan Flexen, Isaac Seltzer and Matthew Hamm, No. 5-ranked The Master's University men's volleyball team defeated No. 8 William Penn University in a five-set thriller Wednesday in The MacArthur Center.
Statesmen Surrender to TMU Mustangs in Five
Lady Cougars Tennis Closes Out Home Schedule 7-2 Over AVC
College of the Canyons defeated conference opponent Antelope Valley College by a 7-2 margin on Thursday, winning on its home court in the final regular season home match.
Lady Cougars Tennis Closes Out Home Schedule 7-2 Over AVC
April 12: WiSH Webinar for College Admissions
The William S. Hart Education Foundation presents Webinar Wednesdays, a year-round series for college-bound students.
April 12: WiSH Webinar for College Admissions
Valley View Community School Recognized for Inclusive Playground
For Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, Soliant, one of the nation's largest healthcare staffing companies, has announced that Valley View Community School Playground in Santa Clarita is one of the 10 best inclusive school playgrounds in the United States.
Valley View Community School Recognized for Inclusive Playground
March 30: SCV Chamber Hosts Free Info on New Waste Services
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the city of Santa Clarita and Burrtec Waste Industries for a free, community-wide informational session on the transition to a new waste services company and the new state-mandated organics recycling program which will begin July 1.
March 30: SCV Chamber Hosts Free Info on New Waste Services
May 7: Taste of the Town Tickets Now on Sale
Join the Child & Family Center on Sunday, May 7 for the tastiest event of the year. The 34th Taste of the Town is back at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.
May 7: Taste of the Town Tickets Now on Sale
Department of Education Making Schools Safer for LGBTQ Youth
The California Department of Education has announced a new partnership with the Los Angeles County Office of Education to provide resources to bolster support for LGBTQ youth in California.
Department of Education Making Schools Safer for LGBTQ Youth
Road Construction Continues on I-5 Enhancements Project
Road construction on the Metro North County I-5 Enhancements Project will continue March 20 to March 26.
Road Construction Continues on I-5 Enhancements Project
SCAA Artist Gary Friedman Earns Three Finalist Awards
Gary Friedman, a Santa Clarita Valley artist and the Program Chair of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, has recently been chosen as a finalist in three major art shows in 2023.
SCAA Artist Gary Friedman Earns Three Finalist Awards
Marcia Mayeda | Protecting Animals – Commercial Pet Breeding
Last month I wrote about the general animal caretaking requirements set forth in Los Angeles County Code Section 10.40.010. Those requirements apply to both pet owners as well as operators of commercial animal facilities such as grooming salons, boarding kennels, wild animal facilities and pet shops.
Marcia Mayeda | Protecting Animals – Commercial Pet Breeding
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
‘Celebrate’ Returns With Global Exploration in 2023
Experience new cultures monthly at the Canyon Country Community Center. Join family and friends to experience cultures and customs from around the world at the city of Santa Clarita’s "elebrate" event series, which returns to the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351, for its second year in 2023.
‘Celebrate’ Returns With Global Exploration in 2023
Thursday COVID Roundup: County in Ninth Consecutive Week of Low Community
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 814 new cases countywide and 39 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: County in Ninth Consecutive Week of Low Community
March 17-26: George Orwell’s ‘1984’ at The MAIN
George Orwell’s “1984” will be presented by Front Row Center and Eclipse Theatre LA at The MAIN Theater, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 17-26: George Orwell’s ‘1984’ at The MAIN
Public Input Sought on LASD Use of Tasers
What do you think about the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department's use of tasers? The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is reviewing the LASD policy on the use of tasers and is asking for public input on LASD's use of tasers.
Public Input Sought on LASD Use of Tasers
Volunteers Sought for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Roll up your sleeves and strap on your boots! The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, is back in town and is searching for the best and brightest volunteers to assist during the event.
Volunteers Sought for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Spring Red Cross Blood Drive, Earn $10 Gift Card
Spring is near! As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.
Spring Red Cross Blood Drive, Earn $10 Gift Card
CalArts Alums Direct New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Animated Film
California Institute of the Arts alum Jeff Rowe (Film/Video 2011) makes his feature directorial debut with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," also co-directed by fellow CalArtian Kyler Spears (Film/Video 2013).
CalArts Alums Direct New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Animated Film
Ken Striplin | New Amenities on the Horizon in Santa Clarita
Every five years, the city of Santa Clarita publishes a strategic plan based on public input which identifies priorities and plans for enhancing the quality of life for our community.
Ken Striplin | New Amenities on the Horizon in Santa Clarita
April 28: SCV-Wide Job Fair at COC
Are you or someone you know hiring? On Friday, April 28 College of the Canyons, Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, city of Santa Clarita, SCV Chamber of Commerce and America's Job Centers of California have partnered to host a SCV-wide job fair.
April 28: SCV-Wide Job Fair at COC
Read With Me Program Returns to SCV Schools
Santa Clarita Valley residents remember March 2020 as the month that schools in all five districts of the SCV were closed due to COVID-19. Now, three years later, 19 volunteers with the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation have returned to the classrooms of seven elementary schools in the SCV with the Read With Me Program.
Read With Me Program Returns to SCV Schools
Today in SCV History (March 16)
2003 - Lifesize sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: