Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – December 2021

Reflecting on 2021

It has been a true honor and a pleasure to serve as the Mayor of Santa Clarita this year. I am so proud of all that we have accomplished in 2021. As a city, we continued to live up to our reputation as a community that is business-friendly, safe, family-oriented with beautiful parks, open space and amenities.

Speaking of amenities…what a year it was for new city facilities opening up and welcoming the public! Back in April, we cut the ribbon and invited the ice community back to The Cube. The former Valencia Ice Station was rehabilitated, remodeled and renamed as a new city facility after the council heard the call from the public to save the rink. Now, The Cube is home to ice athletes who compete in figure skating, hockey, curling and speed skating, as well as residents who just want to enjoy the experience of gliding across the ice during public skate sessions.

October brought not one but two ribbon cutting celebrations. First, the city partnered with the County of Los Angeles on the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The new facility boasts a jail, Emergency Operations Center, dispatch, helipad, vehicle maintenance building and enough space to house our Sheriff’s staff now and well into the future.

The second ribbon cutting marked the grand opening of the new Canyon Country Community Center. The nine-acre site and Community Center building are busy every day now, hosting children in the afterschool program, giving residents a chance to compete in a pickleball game, offering a variety of exercise classes, and a playground for kids beautiful grounds to explore and appreciate all the public art pieces.

It has been a whirlwind year full of major accomplishments, and I want to wish all of you a happy and healthy holiday season.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santa-clarita.com.

