Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger | Fentanyl Town Hall

Uploaded: , Monday, Jan 9, 2023

By Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Kathryn BargerDear Friends,

Education is the best way to fight fentanyl overdoses and save lives. In response to the growing fentanyl crisis among youth and young adults in our communities, I’m partnering with The Signal, city of Santa ClaritaL.A. County Sheriff’s DepartmentL.A. County Department of Public HealthHart School DistrictAction Family Counseling, and others to host a town hall for parents on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center. The event will provide tools and information for attendees, as well as doses of naloxone, the nasal spray that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose in case of an emergency.

I’m hopeful this town hall will empower families to keep their kids safe. The danger of fentanyl poisoning lurks in every community and it’s naïve to think it’s not present in our local schools. Parents, family members, and the community at large need to know how to spot the signs of drug use and how to talk with youth to reach them effectively. For more information on the town hall, click here. I hope to see you there. Together, we can put a stop to this crisis.

Best wishes,

Kathryn Barger

Kathryn Barger serves the residents of Los Angeles County’s Fifth Supervisorial District, the county’s largest, spanning 2,785 square miles, which includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.

