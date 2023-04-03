Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis

Tweet This Facebook Digg This Bookmark Stumble RSS Dear Community Members, Hello and happy April! As the president of our chapter, I am thrilled to tell you about all the fantastic events we have had this March. Firstly, we had a Chat n Chill with guest speaker Dennis Verner, Division Manager for Burrtec Waste Industries. Dennis presented on Santa Clarita’s waste management strategies informing us about the city’s efforts on reducing waste, increasing recycling, and improving system efficiency. A big thank you to Lucky Luke Brewing Company for hosting our event. We also had a Playtime at the Park, which was relocated to Valencia Summit Park this month. We had a fun time hanging out with families and enjoying donuts. Our Social Club event was also a hit with ice skating at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center. Even if you don’t skate, it’s still fun to hang out with the group. On March 18th, we held our Get Real – Adulting 101 workshop at the Santa Clarita Sports center. Over 100 students from local schools attended This workshop was special created as a life simulation which provided participants with an identity that included a career and salary. They then visited booths that offered essential and non-essential goods, teaching them to learn to live within their means. A big thank you to our sponsors and volunteers for making this workshop a success! Lastly, we held a New Member orientation at the Holiday Inn Express in Valencia. VP of Membership Brandon Roque did an awesome job introducing our new members to the Jaycee community. We also had a great month at the JCI Awards, where we received several awards, including Get Real: Adulting 101 – Top Overall 2022 Local Economic Development Programs, Santas Helpers – 2022 Outstanding Long-term Local Community Empowerment project, Neil Fitzgerald – 2022 JCI GLC Presidential Medallion, Jesper Maquindang – 2022 National Vice Presidential Medallion, and Carlos Orozco – C. William Brownfield. Congratulations to all the winners! We have plenty more exciting events planned for the rest of the year. Let’s make some great memories together! Yours in Jaycees, Cindy Curtis 2023 JCI Santa Clarita President Upcoming Events April Chat N Chill Come and join the Jaycees for our monthly JCI Chat N Chill. You are invited to Lucky Luke Valencia starting at 6 p.m. Our guest speaker are Nikki Buckstead and Cheryl Jones of Child & Family Center. Afterwards, stay to chat and chill with members of JCI Santa Clarita who will share details on our latest and upcoming projects and events as well as upcoming volunteer and leadership training opportunities. Thursday, April 6, 2023 @ 6:00 PM NEW LOCATION: Lucky Luke 25108 Rye Canyon Loop Valencia, CA 91355 RSVP your spot! Spring Fling at the Farm You are invited to Gilchrist Farm in Santa Clarita on Saturday, April 8th 2023 at 10pm. Come and Join us for our Spring Fling! A celebration of Spring! Enjoy Baby Animals, goats, chicks, piglets, and more! Come create Spring Farm crafts! Children and Family are Welcome! Saturday, April 8, 2023 @ 10:00 AM Gilchrist Farm 30116 Bouquet Cyn. Rd. Santa Clarita View our Facebook Event Page The Social Club – California Poppy Festival Join fellow Jaycess as we hit the road and enjoy the California Poppy Festival! Lancaster boasts one of California’s most abundant crops of vibrant poppies that are the state flower. Stay tuned for additional JCI information! Saturday, April 22, 2023 @ TBD Tickets: Pre-sale General Admission $8 AV Fairgrounds 2551 W. Avenue H Lancaster, CA RSVP and get your tickets here Self-Defense Training with JCISC Join JCISC for a very unique training event in April! Come have fun, learn crucial self-defense training, and give back to domestic violence survivors. Proceeds will go to The Child and Family Center for their work with survivors. Sunday, April 23, 2023 @ 10:00 AM Tickets: $10 Cash/Check | $12 JCI Venmo 26125 McBean Pkwy Santa Clarita, CA Grab your tickets now! Community Events Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce – Business After Hours Mixer Join fellow chamber members at College of the Canyons – Canyon Country campus for some after hours networking. April 19, 2023 @ 5:30pm College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 Purchase Tickets About JCI Santa Clarita Our Santa Clarita chapter is the premier membership-based nonprofit organization of young active citizens between the ages of 18 and 40. JCI Santa Clarita is dedicated to creating positive change in our communities. We believe that to improve the world around us – we must also work to improve ourselves. Jaycees, as individual and collective members, are known, come from all walks of life. Jaycees are students, professionals, philanthropists, enthusiasts, hobbyists, and friends, but best of all, we are a community within ourselves, working to not only impact our world, but help grow as individuals. Jaycees take ownership of our communities by identifying problems and creating targeted solutions to create an impact. Some examples are the following projects and events: Santa’s Helpers & SCV 40 under Forty. 