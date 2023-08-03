Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis | July Reflections

Happy August valued members and friends of JCISC,

As the sun sets on another eventful July, we reflect on the wonderful moments that filled our days with joy, empowerment, and camaraderie. Throughout the month, we embarked on various initiatives that not only strengthened our bonds but also made a positive impact on the lives of those we serve.

Special Guest Speaker: Gilda Evans from Autism Resource Podcast

We were honored to have Gilda Evans from the Autism Resource Podcast join us at our monthly Chat n Chill event. Her insightful talk provided valuable resources for parents, educators, support staff, and individuals with different needs. Explore the wealth of knowledge and experiences in her easy-to-digest podcast episodes by following the link!

Super Fun Social Club: Mario Tournament

Our membership directors organized an exciting Mario Tournament for our Social Club this month. Members engaged in friendly competition, racing against each other in Mario Kart. Congratulations to J.R. Hills for emerging as the tournament champion!

Join Our Planning Committees for Upcoming Events

As we approach the end of the year, JCISC is gearing up for its biggest events! We are inviting members to join our Planning Committee meetings for the Veterans Resource Fair, 40 Under Forty, and Santa’s Helpers. Your participation will make these events even more successful and impactful.

JCISC Shines at Santa Clarita: Concerts at the Park

In July, JCISC had the fantastic opportunity to host a booth at Santa Clarita’s Concerts at the Park event. We had a great time representing our organization and sharing our branded JCISC fans to help concert-goers stay cool in the scorching California weather.

Your support and involvement make a significant difference in our community. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and events from JCISC in the coming months!

Yours in Jaycees,

Cindy Curtis

2023 President, JCI Santa Clarita

