[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 25
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
Message to the Community | By SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez
| Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020

In light of the unique and challenging circumstances facing our community and our nation as a whole, I wanted to take this opportunity to reach out and provide an update regarding public safety in the Santa Clarita Valley. First and foremost, please know that public safety is our top priority at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Our ability to provide public safety is unchanged and we are committed to providing exceptional service. Sheriff Alex Villanueva has provided our station with additional patrol resources to ensure our community is safe. Deputies will remain vigilant and are conducting frequent checks of our local businesses, shopping centers and neighborhoods. Proactive law enforcement will continue, and we will work tirelessly to identify and apprehend anyone committing crime in our community.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will continue working with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure exceptional public safety. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is in constant communication and ongoing partnerships with the City of Santa Clarita, County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Fifth District, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Los Angeles County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, and our local school districts and colleges.

Please be mindful of Los Angeles County’s “Safer at Home” Public Health Order, which is intended to reduce the further spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We thank our residents for looking out for their friends, family members, neighbors and helping protect some of the most vulnerable in our community – the elderly.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies will continue to patrol our neighborhoods, proactively address crime and public safety issues, and respond to calls for service from residents. As always, don’t hesitate to call our station for any concerns in your neighborhood. If you “See Something, Say Something.” The relationships this community has cultivated in the past, will undoubtedly serve all of us well in the future. Those relationships are fine examples of the social fabric that binds our Santa Clarita community. Thanks for looking out for each other, in big ways and small.

We are honored to serve you. Together, we will get through this.

 

Justin Diez is the captain of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Message to the Community | By SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez

Message to the Community | By SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has provided our station with additional patrol resources to ensure our community is safe, and we will continue to work tirelessly to identify and apprehend anyone committing crime in our community.
READ MORE...

Governor, Untie Our Nursing Students’ Hands | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook

Governor, Untie Our Nursing Students’ Hands | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
We need immediate action to waive existing regulations that limit instructional flexibility and ensure we are poised to meet the demand for trained healthcare personnel in the months ahead.
READ MORE...

Reply from Tombstone, Ariz., to Newhall, Cal. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer

Reply from Tombstone, Ariz., to Newhall, Cal. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020
Newhall's recent letter to one of the places it played in the movies -- Tombstone, Arizona -- gets a reply.
READ MORE...

Medicare & Coronavirus: Things to Know | Commentary by Seema Verma

Medicare & Coronavirus: Things to Know | Commentary by Seema Verma
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Medicare is warning beneficiaries that scammers may try to use the current emergency to steal their Medicare number, banking information, or other personal data.
READ MORE...

A Letter from Newhall, Cal., to Tombstone, Ariz. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer

A Letter from Newhall, Cal., to Tombstone, Ariz. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Sunday, Mar 22, 2020
A letter from a formerly small town to a town that's still small.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2020

Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2020
Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020
From sports fields and swimming pools, to dog parks and play areas – the city of Santa Clarita has 34 parks available for activities, organized sports, picnics, gatherings and simply enjoying the picturesque natural environment our City offers.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Message to the Community | By SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has provided our station with additional patrol resources to ensure our community is safe, and we will continue to work tirelessly to identify and apprehend anyone committing crime in our community.
Message to the Community | By SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez
Governor, Untie Our Nursing Students’ Hands | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
We need immediate action to waive existing regulations that limit instructional flexibility and ensure we are poised to meet the demand for trained healthcare personnel in the months ahead.
Governor, Untie Our Nursing Students’ Hands | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Ice Station Valencia Closes Permanently
After 20 years of faithfully serving the skating community, Ice Station Valencia is sadly announcing that it will be closing its doors permanently, effective immediately.
Ice Station Valencia Closes Permanently
Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available
Santa Clarita Child & Family Center CEO Joan Aschoff sent a letter to the community offering the center's mental health, substance use and domestic violence support services during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Wednesday: the state now has 2,535 confirmed cases.
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 138 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three new deaths, bringing the county total to 13, Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, said in a news conference midday Wednesday.
L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
Despite WHO Warning, Trump Reiterates Call to Reopen US
The world is knocking on the door of its second opportunity to suppress the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, but at the White House, President Donald Trump renewed calls for America to focus on returning to business as usual – and soon.
Despite WHO Warning, Trump Reiterates Call to Reopen US
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
In a continued commitment to reducing the spread of the COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced further liturgical guidelines for Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese, including the closure of all churches to the public until further notice.
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
Banks OK Mortgage Grace Period as 1 Million Californians File Jobless Claims
California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a dose of good news for homeowners on Wednesday, announcing the nation’s largest banks will voluntarily freeze mortgage payments for 90 days on families mired in the COVID-19 crisis.
Banks OK Mortgage Grace Period as 1 Million Californians File Jobless Claims
Three Charged in SCV Carjacking, AV Robberies
Three men have been charged in connection with a series of robberies, including the attempted carjacking and shooting of a woman in the driveway of her Stevenson Ranch home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Three Charged in SCV Carjacking, AV Robberies
Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
After five days of negotiations, Senate leaders and the White House agreed on a roughly $2 trillion stimulus deal early Wednesday aimed at rescuing an economy ravaged by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus by aiding businesses, workers and hospitals.
Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
Kaiser Opens COVID-19 Drive-up Testing for its Members
As part of its response plan to combat the novel coronavirus, Kaiser Permanente has opened “drive-up” testing sites for its members who have met the necessary criteria, officials said.
Kaiser Opens COVID-19 Drive-up Testing for its Members
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
A federal judge has denied a bid by freelance journalists and photographers to block parts of a California labor law designed to require gig-economy companies to offer employee status and benefits to their workers.
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
LASD Warns of Jump in Online Scams, Door-to-Door Ripoffs
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau, Emerging Cyber Trends Team has seen an uptick in online phishing scams, fake emails, bogus texts and in-person door-to-door ripoffs related to the COVID-19 emergency, according to an LASD bulletin to the community Wednesday.
LASD Warns of Jump in Online Scams, Door-to-Door Ripoffs
Villanueva Adds 1,300 Deputies to the Field, Suspends Gun Shop Closure
Speaking as one of the leaders at the Emergency Operations Center, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday afternoon that 1,300 deputies would be transitioned from non-essential posts to posts in the field.
Villanueva Adds 1,300 Deputies to the Field, Suspends Gun Shop Closure
Department of Aging Cautions Seniors About COVID-19
As the number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases continues to rise, officials have ordered seniors 65 and older to self-isolate, as seniors have proven to be more vulnerable to the virus.
Department of Aging Cautions Seniors About COVID-19
Costco, Luxury Cinema Project Appeal Withdrawn
The vacant anchor that was formerly Sears at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall is set to become a Costco, a movie theater and a gym. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.
Costco, Luxury Cinema Project Appeal Withdrawn
Newsom Halts Intake, Transfer of Adult, Youth Inmates
To reduce the risks of COVID-19 in correctional settings, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Tuesday directing the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Secretary to temporarily halt the intake and/or transfer of inmates and youth into the state’s 35 prisons and four youth correctional facilities.
Newsom Halts Intake, Transfer of Adult, Youth Inmates
First COVID-19 Case at Pentagon Complex Reported
A U.S. Marine stationed at the Pentagon tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24.
First COVID-19 Case at Pentagon Complex Reported
Navy Reserve Docs, Nurses Report to L.A.-bound Mercy Ship
Nearly 60 Navy Reserve medical professionals reported to the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy this week to support the ship's upcoming medical relief mission at the Port of Los Angeles.
Navy Reserve Docs, Nurses Report to L.A.-bound Mercy Ship
Hasley Canyon Jack-In-The-Box Property Sells for $2 Mil.
The Hasley Canyon Jack-in-the-Box property sold to an undisclosed investor from Los Altos Hills for $2 million, according to the commercial real-estate firm that handled both ends of the deal.
Hasley Canyon Jack-In-The-Box Property Sells for $2 Mil.
Today in SCV History (March 25)
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
County Courts Order Release of Certain Pretrial Inmates
To balance the public health needs of the jail population and the public safety needs of the community, the Sheriff's Department, District Attorney and Public Defender's office have created a list of persons to be released by the Court.
County Courts Order Release of Certain Pretrial Inmates
County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is pleased to announce that beginning April 2020, you can make current year Unsecured (Personal) Property Tax payments online by electronic check (eCheck) or major credit and debit cards, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, on the delinquency date.
County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April
%d bloggers like this: