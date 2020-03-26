Message to the Community | By SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez

In light of the unique and challenging circumstances facing our community and our nation as a whole, I wanted to take this opportunity to reach out and provide an update regarding public safety in the Santa Clarita Valley. First and foremost, please know that public safety is our top priority at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Our ability to provide public safety is unchanged and we are committed to providing exceptional service. Sheriff Alex Villanueva has provided our station with additional patrol resources to ensure our community is safe. Deputies will remain vigilant and are conducting frequent checks of our local businesses, shopping centers and neighborhoods. Proactive law enforcement will continue, and we will work tirelessly to identify and apprehend anyone committing crime in our community.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will continue working with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure exceptional public safety. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is in constant communication and ongoing partnerships with the City of Santa Clarita, County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Fifth District, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Los Angeles County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, and our local school districts and colleges.

Please be mindful of Los Angeles County’s “Safer at Home” Public Health Order, which is intended to reduce the further spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We thank our residents for looking out for their friends, family members, neighbors and helping protect some of the most vulnerable in our community – the elderly.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies will continue to patrol our neighborhoods, proactively address crime and public safety issues, and respond to calls for service from residents. As always, don’t hesitate to call our station for any concerns in your neighborhood. If you “See Something, Say Something.” The relationships this community has cultivated in the past, will undoubtedly serve all of us well in the future. Those relationships are fine examples of the social fabric that binds our Santa Clarita community. Thanks for looking out for each other, in big ways and small.

We are honored to serve you. Together, we will get through this.

Justin Diez is the captain of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.