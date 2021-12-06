Monday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Monday, bringing the total to 184 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

Additionally, the hospital currently has zero tests pending, 11 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,663 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

In addition, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two new deaths and 1,103 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,463 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Note: These numbers reflect the weekend reporting lag. Of the two new deaths reported Monday, one person who died was between the ages of 65 and 79 and the other was over the age of 80 years old. All had underlying conditions.

To date, the total number of deaths in L.A. County is 27,248.

As of Dec. 5 Public Health has identified a total 1,537,450 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, Long Beach and Pasadena.

As of Dec. 4, there are 595 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 9,515,741 individuals, with 15% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 1.2%.

Due to the presence of the newly identified Omicron variant, L.A. County modified its Health Officer Order for Skilled Nursing Facilities to require routine testing of residents and staff and recent testing for visitors entering any indoor spaces at these facilities.

From Dec. 15 through Jan. 31, all skilled nursing facility residents, employees, and contractors who may encounter residents must test for COVID-19 infection once a week, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, to obtain entry into a skilled nursing facility, all visitors regardless of vaccination status must provide proof of either:

– A negative PCR test performed within 72 hours prior to entry

or

– A negative antigen test performed within 24 hours prior to entry.

Antigen test kits will be made available to skilled nursing facilities to facilitate visitor testing.

People who show documentation of recovery from COVID-19 within the last 90 days (i.e. a positive COVID-19 viral test result on a sample taken no more than 90 days prior) are exempt from weekly testing and from showing proof of a negative viral test for entry.

Public Health teams have also realigned plans to ensure protection for those living and working at interim housing sites, jails, and shelters. This includes ensuring adequate supplies of testing kits and PPE, along with modifying policies to ensure safety of staff and residents.

With 1.7 million students and staff attending school in-person, Public Health is working with school districts to reinforce the importance of existing school-based health requirements and routine testing programs.

Getting vaccinated or boosted is most important as we go into the holiday season where many will be traveling and gathering with others. The vaccines are effective against the Delta variant and earlier strains of the virus, which allows us to remain hopeful that the approved vaccines will also provide some protection against Omicron. Residents can walk-in to any Public Health vaccination site or make an appointment at the hundreds of additional sites across the county. For more information, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.

With continued substantial transmission and the possibility of a highly infectious new variant of concern, all residents across L.A. County should continue adhering to the masking requirements and wear a mask when indoors or at large outdoor mega events – regardless of vaccination status. Individuals should also wear a mask when at any crowded indoor or outdoor events.

Testing is an important tool in early detection of infection to reduce spread and Public Health encourages residents who have traveled for the holidays to get tested if they traveled internationally or to locations in this country with high transmission rates. Beginning today, international travelers arriving at the LAX international terminal are being offered free rapid COVID-19 tests and information on federal recommendations for quarantining and testing.

Residents should also get tested if they participated at gatherings and events with large numbers of people, some of which may be unvaccinated. Residents are reminded that they are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and that vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported an additional death in Canyon Country, bringing the total number of deaths in the SCV to 364 since the onset of the pandemic.

The following is the community breakdown of the 364 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

300 in Santa Clarita

21 in Castaic

12 in Acton

9 in Stevenson Ranch

7 in unincorporated Canyon Country

5 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

2 in Valencia

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

SCV Cases

Of the 39,463 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 28,989

* Castaic: 4,654

Stevenson Ranch: 1,901

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,239

Acton: 829

Val Verde: 455

Agua Dulce: 439

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 316

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 180

Elizabeth Lake: 126

Bouquet Canyon: 81

Lake Hughes: 77

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70

Saugus/Canyon Country: 55

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 23

Placerita Canyon: 5

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County

“I send my heartfelt condolences to everyone mourning the loss of a loved one to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “With the Omicron variant in L.A. County, Public Health is providing residents and our partners with information about Omicron and updated precautionary safety measures, which are even more critical for those in high-risk settings with increased opportunities for exposure. Over the course of the pandemic, these strategies have proven to be very effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and I encourage everyone to use these tools as we prepare for additional Omicron cases and a winter surge.”

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Monday

Cases

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

– Unvaccinated people were 7.2 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from Nov. 11, 2021 to Nov. 20, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 12.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Nov. 7, 2021 to Nov. 13, 2021).

Unvaccinated people were 14.8 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Oct. 31, 2021 to

– Nov. 6, 2021).

Vaccinations

– 59,750,037 total vaccines administered.

– 76.9% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 202,292 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 4,845,295 confirmed cases to date.

– Monday’s average case count is 3,654 (average daily case count over 7 days).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 2.2% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 3,542 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 886 ICU patients statewide.

Deaths

– There have been 74,209 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 55 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

Omicron Variant

CDPH issued a statement on the Omicron variant on November 28, 2021. For more information about the variant, see the Omicron variant fact sheet.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.0 day. During this same time period, 83% of patients received test results in one day and 94% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Nov. 29, there have been 723 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

