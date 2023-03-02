header image

Inside
March 2
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Monthly Message from City Manager – March 2023 | One Story One City
| Thursday, Mar 2, 2023

Ken StriplinOne Story One City

I always enjoy visiting our Santa Clarita Public Library Branches and seeing the wide-range of community members taking advantage of the resources, materials, books and services provided. Whether it is a senior citizen looking to learn more about technology, a college graduate utilizing the job search resources, a high school student getting help with homework or a mother and toddler enjoying story time – there is something for everyone.

This month, the whole community is invited to be part of the One Story One City reading program. Each March, one book is selected to be discussed and celebrated with free events and programs. This year’s book is Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt. This New York Times bestseller will take you on a voyage into the Pacific Northwest, exploring the themes of loneliness, connection and human interaction with humor and wholesomeness scattered throughout.

The story explores a widow’s unlikely connection with a giant Pacific octopus named Marcellus. The novel will be available for residents to check-out in-person or via e-book at each of our library branches. Once you have finished the book, get ready to dive into the many activities which are part of the One Story One City program, including discussions, crafts, screen-printing and a virtual author talk. In addition, the First Floor Gallery at City Hall will be themed as part of the program and will transform into an underwater exhibit titled, Ocean Creatures.

There will also be a screening of the underwater documentary My Octopus Teacher, at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall on March 10 at 8 p.m. This Academy Award winning documentary tells the story of an unusual friendship between a filmmaker and octopus.

If you would like learn more about the One Story One City program, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
One Story One City
RECENT COMMENTARY
Mayor’s Monthly Message: Free To Be Me Festival

Mayor’s Monthly Message: Free To Be Me Festival
Wednesday, Mar 1, 2023
For a child with autism or other special needs, taking part in community events can be stressful and overwhelming.
READ MORE...

Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Supporting Young Adults with Special Needs

Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Supporting Young Adults with Special Needs
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
This week, I gathered with community partners who are passionate about preparing our youth for their futures.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Community Talent on Display at the Youth Arts Showcase

Ken Striplin | Community Talent on Display at the Youth Arts Showcase
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita is widely known for its high-quality of life, including opportunities for fitness and healthy living, a wide range of entertainment options and a diverse restaurant scene.
READ MORE...

SCVEDC: SCV’s Strategy for Resilient Economy

SCVEDC: SCV’s Strategy for Resilient Economy
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
The New York Times published an article and podcast titled, “The most empty downtown in America.” It outlined the story of San Francisco’s rise as a tech hub, with highly paid young adults employed at growing companies such as Yelp, Salesforce and Uber.
READ MORE...

Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Co-Chair for NACo’s New Mental Health Commission

Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Co-Chair for NACo’s New Mental Health Commission
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
This week, I joined the National Association of Counties for their Legislative Conference in D.C. During the conference, I was proud to share that I'll be serving as co-chair for NACo's new Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing. 
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dr. Lisa Wong Appointed Director of L.A. County’s Mental Health Department
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Lisa H. Wong Director of Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health during its Board meeting Tuesday.
Dr. Lisa Wong Appointed Director of L.A. County’s Mental Health Department
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Case Count Continues Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 882 new cases countywide and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Case Count Continues Decline
County Extends Cold Weather Alert Through Weekend
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
County Extends Cold Weather Alert Through Weekend
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces Two Additional Housing Bills
Assemblywoman Schiavo announced two additional pieces of legislation aimed at housing affordability.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces Two Additional Housing Bills
SCV Water Launches New Website
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has just launched a new website; links to the packet for committee meetings will now direct you to an information card
SCV Water Launches New Website
County Ask Public For Feedback On Cannabis Equity Program
The LA County Office of Cannabis Management is inviting the public to join an upcoming community meeting and help determine what an equitable cannabis industry in LA County looks like.
County Ask Public For Feedback On Cannabis Equity Program
California Credit Union Launches Summer Internship Program
California Credit Union has launched a Summer Internship Program, inviting local college students and high school seniors to apply for the opportunity to work at the credit union.
California Credit Union Launches Summer Internship Program
Supervisors Set Independent Review of Governance Structure to Explore Expanding Board
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors  unanimously passed a motion by Supervisors Holly J. Mitchell and Lindsey P. Horvath calling for, in the first time in the history of the Board, an independent third-party review of its governance structure.
Supervisors Set Independent Review of Governance Structure to Explore Expanding Board
Mayor’s Monthly Message: Free To Be Me Festival
For a child with autism or other special needs, taking part in community events can be stressful and overwhelming.
Mayor’s Monthly Message: Free To Be Me Festival
Board of Supervisors Appoints New LACoFD Fire Chief
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors appointed Anthony C. Marrone to serve as the tenth Fire Chief of the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Feb 28, 2023.
Board of Supervisors Appoints New LACoFD Fire Chief
CSUN to Explore Evolution of Chicano Theater with Playwright Luis Valdez
Influential Chicano playwright and filmmaker Luis Valdez will discuss his theater company, El Teatro Campesino and its influence on the evolution of Chicano theater, during a special presentation on March 15, at California State University, Northridge.
CSUN to Explore Evolution of Chicano Theater with Playwright Luis Valdez
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Canyons Men’s Golf Settles For Fifth at 16-Team Riverside Invitational
College of the Canyons competed at the Riverside City College Invitational Monday, Feb. 27 at Victoria Country Club, battling through inclement weather to settle for fifth place in the 16-team field from across the state.
Canyons Men’s Golf Settles For Fifth at 16-Team Riverside Invitational
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New SCV Cases Reported
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 921 new cases countywide and 17 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New SCV Cases Reported
Cold Weather to Continue in SCV Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cold Weather to Continue in SCV Through Saturday
Supes Green Light First Countywide Labor Agreement
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that will result in the county executing a first-of-its-kind agreement with trade and union entities that will bring thousands of trade and skilled labor jobs to Los Angeles County.
Supes Green Light First Countywide Labor Agreement
March 25: COC Women’s Conference Theme ‘Think Big, Speak Up!’
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Saturday, March 25. Held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year’s in-person conference will feature an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed around the theme “Think Big, Speak Up!”
March 25: COC Women’s Conference Theme ‘Think Big, Speak Up!’
SCV Sheriff’s Station OHV Grant Request Available for Public Review
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off Highway Vehicle grant request. The application will be available to review for a 60-day review by the public beginning on March 7 and ending on May 7.
SCV Sheriff’s Station OHV Grant Request Available for Public Review
Henry Mayo Offers Inspire Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Inspire therapy, a breakthrough obstructive sleep apnea treatment option for those who cannot use Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy.
Henry Mayo Offers Inspire Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Feb. 28: Emergency Virtual Meeting 1:30 p.m. Possible Camp Scott Impact
The Los Angeles County Probation Oversight Commission is holding an emergency virtual meeting today, Feb. 28, starting at 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 28: Emergency Virtual Meeting 1:30 p.m. Possible Camp Scott Impact
Santa Clarita Archery Range is Closed Due to Storm Damage
Due to the washout of the access road in Haskell Canyon Open Space, the city of Santa Clarita's Archery Range is closed until further notice.
Santa Clarita Archery Range is Closed Due to Storm Damage
LACoFD Seeks to Fill Vacant Paramedic Positions
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department has posted an exam bulletin for a priority paramedic recruitment.
LACoFD Seeks to Fill Vacant Paramedic Positions
SCVNews.com
