Monthly Message from City Manager – March 2023 | One Story One City

One Story One City

I always enjoy visiting our Santa Clarita Public Library Branches and seeing the wide-range of community members taking advantage of the resources, materials, books and services provided. Whether it is a senior citizen looking to learn more about technology, a college graduate utilizing the job search resources, a high school student getting help with homework or a mother and toddler enjoying story time – there is something for everyone.

This month, the whole community is invited to be part of the One Story One City reading program. Each March, one book is selected to be discussed and celebrated with free events and programs. This year’s book is Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt. This New York Times bestseller will take you on a voyage into the Pacific Northwest, exploring the themes of loneliness, connection and human interaction with humor and wholesomeness scattered throughout.

The story explores a widow’s unlikely connection with a giant Pacific octopus named Marcellus. The novel will be available for residents to check-out in-person or via e-book at each of our library branches. Once you have finished the book, get ready to dive into the many activities which are part of the One Story One City program, including discussions, crafts, screen-printing and a virtual author talk. In addition, the First Floor Gallery at City Hall will be themed as part of the program and will transform into an underwater exhibit titled, Ocean Creatures.

There will also be a screening of the underwater documentary My Octopus Teacher, at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall on March 10 at 8 p.m. This Academy Award winning documentary tells the story of an unusual friendship between a filmmaker and octopus.

If you would like learn more about the One Story One City program, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.



