Mustangs Defeat No. 6 Montana Tech

In a match up between two top-10 teams, No. 9 The Master’s University men’s basketball knocked off No. 6 Montana Tech 73-70 Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Glendale, Ariz.

It is the first loss of the season for the Orediggers, which beat No. 4 Arizona Christian Monday.

“We were ready,” said TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr. “The challenge was getting through the first couple of games (of the tournament) because nothing was easy. Montana Tech is a really good basketball team that executes well and don’t turn the ball over.”

The Mustangs (12-2) were 27 of 64 (42 percent) from the field, including eight of 24 from three-point range. Once again TMU won the rebound battle (36-33), with a nine to three advantage in offensive rebounds, which led to 11 second chance points to the Diggers’ four.

“If you’re struggling to shoot the ball and you’re a little fatigued after playing back-to-back games, the second chance points and the free throw line is where you can make it up,” Starr said.

The Master’s was 11 of 14 from the charity stripe.

The game went back and forth in the first half, with The Master’s getting up to a six-point lead, only to see Montana Tech come back to either tie or take a brief lead. Kaleb Lowery’s three-pointer with six seconds to play in the half gave the Mustangs a 45-38 advantage going into the locker room, their largest lead of the half.

TMU maintained the lead throughout the second half, increasing it to nine points on two separate occasions. But the Orediggers battled back, getting to within three after making a free throw off a technical foul with 2:16 to play.

Moments later, after a missed three-point attempt by TMU, Montana Tech got the ball back. With 6.2 seconds to play, the Oredigger’s Brayden Koch attempted a three-pointer to tie the game, which he missed. But Koch was fouled by Quincy Phillips, sending Koch to the line to shoot three free throws. He made the first two, but missed the third. TMU’s Jazen Guillory was fouled getting the rebound, and with the Mustangs in the bonus, he made both of his free throws on the other end of the floor to give The Master’s the 73-70 victory.

Four TMU players scored in double digits, led by Phillips with 15 and Lowery, getting his sixth double-double of the year, with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Caden Starr had a season-high 12 points going three of six from behind the arc, while Kendall Moore finished with 11.

The Master’s men’s basketball team will get the next 13 days off before hosting the Stanton Elks in The MacArthur Center for an exhibition game on Dec. 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

“Now we are in a good spot,” Starr said. “We have two wins against two top 10 teams, which is great this time of year.”

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

