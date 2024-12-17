header image

December 16
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Mustangs Go 2-0 at Cactus Classic
| Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024

Behind Kaleb Lowery’s fifth double-double of the season, The Master’s University men’s basketball team defeated Montana State-Northern 76-66 Monday, Dec. 16 at the Cactus Classic in Glendale, Ariz.

Lowery had a game-high 21 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to give the Mustangs (12-2) their second win at the tournament in Arizona.

As a team, TMU hit 27 of 64 (42 percent) from the field, including 10 of 29 (35 percent) from behind the three-point arc. Both numbers are right around season averages. The team also hit 12 of 15 free throws and won the battle of the boards (43-30).

The Master’s jumped out to a 6-0 start behind a pair of three-pointers from Lowery. The Lights closed to within two on a couple of occasions before the Mustangs pulled away to as much as a 19-point lead. TMU settled for a 39-29 advantage at the half.

Montana State-Northern used the three-pointer effectively to get within five at the start of the second half. Despite the Lights hitting six of 11 from long range in the final 20 minutes, The Master’s went on a 28-15 run in the middle 10 minutes of the half to lead by 18. A flurry by MSN in the final minutes closed the final score to a 10-point victory for the Mustangs.

Quincy Phillips scored 20 to follow Lowery, with Kendall Moore adding 11. Miles Mendes pulled down nine rebounds, four were off the offensive glass, and he led the team with four assists.

Ninth-ranked TMU will have one of its biggest tests of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 17, when it faces No. 6 Montana Tech. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
