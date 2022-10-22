Nikki Buckstead Named New CEO of Child & Family Center

Child & Family Center announced Friday, Oct. 21 that the Board of Directors has selected Nikki Buckstead as their new CEO, replacing Dr. Joan Aschoff, who has held the position since 2014.
Buckstead will begin her new role on Nov. 14. To continue the smooth and inclusive transition, Aschoff will continue in an advisory capacity as CEO Emeritus throughout the end of the year to make key introductions with community stakeholders, program officers, donors, foundations and public figures.
Buckstead is a skilled executive with more than 30 years of experience in social services. She expresses a passion for advocacy and working to reduce stigma and build collaboration which has led her to work extensively in the fields of mental health, substance use and homelessness. She will be departing her current position as Executive Director of the Family Services Collaborative of Orange County.
“Our Board of Directors and its search committee worked diligently for over a year to identify someone who possesses the passion for those we serve. We are confident that we found someone who will work closely with the board and staff as we continue fulfilling our mission of Changing Lives. Healing Relationships. Helping People Thrive,” said Dr. Marc Winger, Board Chair. “On behalf of our Board, I thank Dr. Aschoff for her leadership over the past eight years, and wish her the best for her retirement.”
“Child & Family Center is a wonderful mission driven organization and it has been my great pleasure to have had the opportunity to serve as its CEO for the past eight years,” said Aschoff. “It was important to take the time to find the right leader with the skills and heart to continue the mission and move the Agency forward. We have found that leader in Nikki.”
Child & Family Center provides comprehensive prevention, early intervention, diagnostic evaluation and behavioral therapeutic services, outpatient drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services for children, adolescents and adults in the Santa Clarita, Antelope and San Fernando Valleys. For information visit Child & Family Center.
There is nothing quite like seeing the pure joy on hundreds of children’s faces when they get to spend a whole afternoon playing and exploring! On Thursday, Oct. 20 I was excited to host a special day for foster youth and local families at Kidspace Children's Museum.
The William S. Hart High School Regiment is once again hosting “Rampage,” one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California. Hart High is celebrating 38 years of the annual Hart Rampage Marching Band and field show tournament taking place at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 10:45 a.m.
No. 18 College of the Canyons Women's Volleyball won its 21st consecutive set, which translated to its seventh straight victory, defeating visiting Antelope Valley College 3-0 at the Cougar Cage Wednesday, Oct. 19. Set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-14.
Student Reporting Labs (SRL), a journalism education program of WETA and the PBS NewsHour, will premiere We the Young People: Moments of Truth, a new half-hour special focused on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. eastern standard time — one week before election day.
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer sophomore Lauryn Bailey netted a pair of penalty kick goals to help the No. 18 ranked Cougars end the first round of conference play with a 3-1 home victory over Santa Monica College on Oct. 18.
Filmmaker Magazine’s annual spotlight on the 25 New Faces of Independent Film was recently released, with a California Institute of the Arts alum Lucy Kerr (Film/Video-Art MFA 2020) and student Chenliang Zhu (Film/Video MFA 2023) among the 2022 list.
The College of the Canyons School of Visual & Performing Arts will host the Jack Oakie & Victoria Horne Oakie Scholarship Event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 43 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 14 additional deaths and 1,233 new cases countywide.
Senior Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the off-market sale of a landmark office building located at 25101 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, California 91381.
After a more than two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CSUN Cinematheque, offered by California State University, Northridge’s Department of Cinema and Television Arts, returns this fall with a film series featuring “All Things That Frighten You.”
