Nov. 12: Veteran Career Fair at Curtiss-Wright in Valencia

Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions will host a Veteran Career Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Curtiss-Wright facility.

The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to all veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley and their family members.

Approximately 50 companies hoping to hire veterans will be participating. A food truck will be on-site for companies and attendees.

For those who would like to help support this event, Sponsorship Packages including Title, Gold, Silver and Bronze, are available. Benefits of sponsorship will include lunch for two, logo display on marketing materials and a sponsorship banner, recognition on our website and social media, and title, premier, prominent and select booth space.

Please visit the SCVSC website for the Business Vendor Application form and the Sponsorship Package form.

Applications will be reviewed in the order received and acceptance will be at the sole discretion of event organizers. Payment is required to hold a business/vendor space.

All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting veteran activities provided by the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Federal Tax ID# 82-1227454).

Curtiss-Wright

28965 Ave Penn,

Valencia, CA 91355

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, a 501c3 non-profit, is a gathering of dedicated businessmen and women, non-profit organizations and individuals pledged to care for the interests of local veterans, active-duty military and their families who have given and sacrificed so much for their country.

