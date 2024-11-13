header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 13
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Nov.14: Harvest Festival Returns With Fall Fun and Cultural Showcase at County Parks
| Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
Water drop


The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Harvest Festival, taking place from Nov. 14 to 26.

The Harvest Festival will be celebrated across 61 parks, offering a range of fall activities that highlight the diversity and traditions of L.A. County’s communities.

The festival offers families, friends, and neighbors the perfect way to enjoy and celebrate the beauty of the harvest season at L.A. County Parks, with activities including:

-Indigenous Cultural Showcases – Music, storytelling, and art that honor Native traditions.

-Food Tastings – Seasonal, locally-sourced foods that celebrate sustainable practices.

-Arts and Crafts Workshops – Environmentally-friendly seasonal crafts inspired by cultural heritage.

-Children’s Story Corner – Fall-themed stories perfect for young audiences.

-Family Games & Activities – Fun games that engage the whole family.

“The Harvest Festival is a wonderful opportunity for families to connect, enjoy traditional foods, and celebrate diverse cultures among the beauty of our parks,” said Norma E. García-González, Director of Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. “We are honored to celebrate Indigenous heritage and sustainable practices, making this festival a truly meaningful experience for all Angelenos.”

With limited space available, all activities are on a first-come, first-served basis. Community members are encouraged to call their local park office for the detailed activity schedule. For more information please visit, the website.
Marcia Mayeda: Winter and Holiday Safety Tips for Pets

Marcia Mayeda: Winter and Holiday Safety Tips for Pets
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
I think we’re all glad that the extreme heat of the past few months here in southern California has passed, and we are now enjoying some beautiful fall days.
FULL STORY...

Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats

Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the seventh post-Election Night ballot count update for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election.
FULL STORY...

Inaugural L.A. County Office of Food Equity Launches

Inaugural L.A. County Office of Food Equity Launches
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
A partnership formed by the County of Los Angeles and leading Los Angeles philanthropic organizations have announced the formation of the Los Angeles County Office of Food Equity.
FULL STORY...

UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Monday Evening

UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Monday Evening
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
In the race for Congress George Whitesides (D) has overtaken incumbent Mike Garcia (R) by nearly 7,000 votes.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov.30 CSUN 39th Annual Powwow Brings SoCal American Indians Together
The 39th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30, to celebrate the American Indian communities living in L.A. Country and throughout Southern California.
Nov.30 CSUN 39th Annual Powwow Brings SoCal American Indians Together
COC Receives International Award for OER Antiracism Project
College of the Canyons announced it was one of 25 winners to receive a 2024 Open Education Awards for Excellence for its Open For Antiracism Project.
COC Receives International Award for OER Antiracism Project
Billboard Magazine Names CSUN a 2024 “Top Music Business School”
For the third consecutive year, Billboard has recognized California State University, Northridge as one of its Top Music Business Schools of 2024.
Billboard Magazine Names CSUN a 2024 “Top Music Business School”
Sun Princess Debuts All-New Holiday Experiences for an Unforgettable Season at Sea
The newly launched Sun Princess brings an exciting lineup of first-ever holiday experiences to the high seas, transforming its decks into a festive paradise for the season.
Sun Princess Debuts All-New Holiday Experiences for an Unforgettable Season at Sea
CHP Secures Federal Grant to Help Boost Child Passenger Safety Campaign
In a continued effort to protect California’s youngest passengers, the California Highway Patrol prioritizes child passenger safety through the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training” campaign.
CHP Secures Federal Grant to Help Boost Child Passenger Safety Campaign
‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
Dance by nature is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience. 
‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual 2025 Employment Law Update, taking place on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the College of the Canyons University Center.
SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
After several rigorous months of training, the California Highway Patrol has introduced six newly graduated K-9 officers into the force.
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Mission Opera will present its Fifth Annual Winter Holidays of the World, a free concert for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, featuring a celebration of international winter holidays through music and dance.
Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Nov. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita.
Nov. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Nov. 11-17: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 17.
Nov. 11-17: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Prayer Angels for the Military Seeks Holiday Help
Prayer Angels for the Military, Inc. needs your help to be sure local heroes overseas are not forgotten during the holidays.
Prayer Angels for the Military Seeks Holiday Help
JCI Santa Clarita Brings the Joy with Annual Santa’s Helpers Event
Get ready to embrace the magic of the season with JCI Santa Clarita’s annual event, Santa’s Helpers.
JCI Santa Clarita Brings the Joy with Annual Santa’s Helpers Event
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Regular Season Volleyball Championship
They made it hard on themselves, but The Master's University's women's volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors in the final match of the season to win the GSAC Women's Volleyball regular season championship on Friday, Nov. 8.
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Regular Season Volleyball Championship
CHP Secures $2.6M Grant to Address Speeding, Aggressive Driving
Speeding and aggressive driving are ongoing challenges on California roadways.
CHP Secures $2.6M Grant to Address Speeding, Aggressive Driving
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
UPDATE: Whitesides Wins Race for 27th Congressional District
Whitesides Leads Garcia in Race for 27th Congressional District
UPDATE: Whitesides Wins Race for 27th Congressional District
Nov. 14: Restaurant Academy Start a Food Business in Your Home
The Small Business Development Center is offering a free Restaurant Academy online webinar on how to "Start a Food Business in Your Home: The NEW Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operator."
Nov. 14: Restaurant Academy Start a Food Business in Your Home
SCVNews.com