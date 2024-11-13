Nov.14: Harvest Festival Returns With Fall Fun and Cultural Showcase at County Parks

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Harvest Festival, taking place from Nov. 14 to 26.

The Harvest Festival will be celebrated across 61 parks, offering a range of fall activities that highlight the diversity and traditions of L.A. County’s communities.

The festival offers families, friends, and neighbors the perfect way to enjoy and celebrate the beauty of the harvest season at L.A. County Parks, with activities including:

-Indigenous Cultural Showcases – Music, storytelling, and art that honor Native traditions.

-Food Tastings – Seasonal, locally-sourced foods that celebrate sustainable practices.

-Arts and Crafts Workshops – Environmentally-friendly seasonal crafts inspired by cultural heritage.

-Children’s Story Corner – Fall-themed stories perfect for young audiences.

-Family Games & Activities – Fun games that engage the whole family.

“The Harvest Festival is a wonderful opportunity for families to connect, enjoy traditional foods, and celebrate diverse cultures among the beauty of our parks,” said Norma E. García-González, Director of Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. “We are honored to celebrate Indigenous heritage and sustainable practices, making this festival a truly meaningful experience for all Angelenos.”

With limited space available, all activities are on a first-come, first-served basis. Community members are encouraged to call their local park office for the detailed activity schedule. For more information please visit, the website.

