Nov. 18: SCAA Monthly Meeting Featuring Laurie Hendricks

All are welcome at the Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

This free for the public monthly meeting will feature artist Laurie Hendricks.

An artist member of the California Art Club, Laguna Plein Air Painters, American Impressionist Society and Oil Painters of America, Hendricks is well known for her California landscapes and impressionist figurative work. She has taught workshops in Tuscany, Provence, Cotswolds, Croatia, Greece and California. She teaches both private lessons and group classes in her South Pasadena Studio. Laurie has participated in Plein Air juried and invitational shows including: Plein Air Easton, Carmel Art Festival, Telluride Plein Air, Alameda Plein Air, San Luis Obispo Festival, Borrego Springs and Huntington Beach.

Laurie earned a Master of Fine Arts Degree at the San Francisco Art Institute. She continues to study painting, drawing and art history, viewing art as a life-long learning process. Her paintings of landscapes, figurative paintings and portraits are collected nationally and abroad. From 2012 to 2018, Hendricks operated her own gallery in South Pasadena, showing her Plein Air and studio work, alongside the work of other contemporary artists. Her paintings have been exhibited in the California Art Club Gold Medal Shows for the past five years as well as in Laguna Beach at the LPAPA Gallery.

View her work on her website www.lauriehendricksart.com.

