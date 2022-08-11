Nov. 19: Cocktails on the Roof Returns with ‘Share the Love’ Event

Inquiries about when Cocktails on the Roof will return have been coming in from both participants and guests since the COVID-19 shutdown and venue limitations after our last event in 2019. We’re back and even better! Welcome Hello Subaru of Valencia who, as WiSH Education Foundation’s newest partner, has generously offered to be our presenting sponsor for the new “Share the Love” event, which highlights their strong commitment to community.

The event, which will take place on the Subaru campus, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. One price gets you into the event to enjoy the entire evening of fun with live music by the Part Time Playahz, dancing, a wonderful selection of food and spirit participants, inventive lighting and social lounges. Hello Auto Group, which also owns Hello Mazda and Kia of Valencia, is dedicated to serving the students of the Hart District through fundraising support and Subaru’s signature “Share the Love” program.

This event is stepping it up a notch to offer VIP early access and VIP parking with private shuttle service for guests, and our sponsors will have access to a top notch indoor/outdoor private lounge. Unlike any other event in our valley, this 21 and over event is your night out where we spoil you before the rush of the holiday season!

We are thrilled to announce early participants Salt Creek Grille, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Nealie’s Skillet, Cardenas Legacy Tequila, Humanity Wine Project, Speakeasy Bakery, Dulce Vida Spirits, Marston’s Restaurant, Nothing Bundt Cakes, El Sativo Tequila, Egg Plantation and American Born Moonshine. We appreciate our generous sponsors Hello Subaru of Valencia, Hello Auto Group, Littler, Santa Clarita Magazine, Boston Scientific, California Credit Union, Skyline Smiles, Mind Body Infusion and Farmer’s Insurance Damien White Agency. We are so fortunate to have wonderful in-kind sponsors, without whose support our events would not be possible: Josh Premako Photography, Burrtec, STORI, United Site Services, Peterson Printing, QM Design, SCVTV, KHTS and The Signal.

More event information can be found at wisheducationfoundation.org, and tickets will be available by Sept. 15 on the event page at wisheducationfoundation.org.

Interested participants and sponsors can email Executive Director Amy Daniels at wish@hartdistrict.org.

