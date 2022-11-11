Nov. 19: There’s Snow Place Like Old Town Newhall to ‘Light Up Main Street’

When you think of the holiday season, do you imagine yourself in a Winter Wonderland? A pile of snow? Taking pictures with Santa? If so, then you’re in luck! The City of Santa Clarita is thrilled to welcome the community to Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy holiday festivities with family, friends and neighbors during an evening out on Main Street in the city’s premiere Arts and Entertainment District.

Join the Santa Clarita City Council in front of the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch as they flip the switch and illuminate a giant Christmas tree, as well as thousands of lights along Main Street, at 6 p.m. Following the tree lighting, attendees can enjoy live tunes from Michael Physick on the Main Stage (Main Street and Lyons Avenue) until 8 p.m. and dance the night away to a blend of holiday favorites and Top 40 hits.

In front of The MAIN Theatre, eventgoers can relish the sounds of eight different performance groups on the Community Stage, which can be found between Market Street and 6th Street.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and take photos with Santa Claus, play in real snow, write letters to Santa, create festive crafts and witness an ice sculptor create a masterpiece in real time.

Enjoy flavorful foods from local businesses or tasty treats from food trucks on site. Be sure to stop by the Maker’s Marketplace as well to purchase one-of-a-kind gifts from local artisans.

The City of Santa Clarita would like to thank Infiniti of Valencia, Logix Federal Credit Union, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Snow Orthodontics, Law Offices of Owen, Patterson & Owen, Re/Max, Thomas Pools and State Farm Insurance Agent Nilton Rodrigues for their support of Light Up Main Street.

Residents are asked to be mindful of road closures that will be in effect for Light Up Main Street. Lyons Avenue will be closed between Walnut Street and Railroad Avenue, and Main Street will be closed between Lyons Avenue and the roundabout. Residents are asked to use Railroad Avenue or Newhall Avenue as a detour. Closures on Main Street will begin at 8 a.m. on Nov. 19, while the rest will follow at 10 a.m. All closures will be lifted by midnight.

Free public parking is available at the parking structure on 9th Street between Main Street and Railroad Avenue, as well as at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

To find more information about Light Up Main Street, please visit OldTownNewhall.com.

