Nov. 7: ‘No One Dies Alone’ Volunteers Sought at Henry Mayo

No One Dies Alone trained volunteers provide a compassionate presence at the hospital bedside of dying patients who would otherwise die alone.
Anyone interested in learning more about volunteering is welcome to attend a general informative meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Henry Mayo Center.
No One Dies Alone was founded by Sandra Clarke, an Oregon nurse. NODA is improving end-of-life care in hospitals by making volunteers available to comfort dying patients in their final hours.
Launched in November 2001 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Eugene, Ore., Clarke’s program now operates in hospitals from Alaska to New York, as well as in Singapore and Japan. Clarke, who won a Circle of Excellence Award from a national nursing association in 2004, has written a No One Dies Alone manual and distributed it to more than 400 hospitals, hospices, and AIDS care facilities worldwide. Her all-volunteer program operates with no funding except a small grant to subsidize the printing of the manual.
Call Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Chaplain Supervisor Sandy Weinberg at (661) 200-1126 to reserve your seat to learn about volunteering for this program at Henry Mayo.
The DIPG Advocacy Group, the national advocacy arm of Jack’s Angels, a childhood brain cancer charity in Agua Dulce, is making public a specially prepared presentation on childhood brain cancer. The presentation for the United States House of Representatives Health Subcommittee of Energy and Commerce and the House of Representatives Leadership Team, was aired publicly on Oct. 8 on YouTube. The information was presented by the DIPG Advocacy Group as they make the case for a vote for H.Res.404, the DIPG Awareness Resolution.
Construction began Thursday in rural San Diego County on the first leg of the 10,000-mile broadband network aimed at bringing high-speed internet services to all Californians so they can access emergency information, telehealth services, education and employment.
Eligibility for the Moderna bivalent booster now extends to individuals 6 years of age and older and eligibility for the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster now extends to individuals 5 years of age and older.
Lowriding is not just about the lovingly and extravagantly painted and restored cars that cruise slowly down the boulevards of Los Angeles. It’s a way of life in Southern California and around the country. That culture is the focus of “The Politics of Low and Slow,” an art show featured now in the California State University, Northridge University Library Exhibit Gallery through July 31, 2023.
The space of art is one that, at its best, leads society into seeing its own future. While change is difficult, it is essential to our democratic ideals of free expression, and we must remain open to new perspectives in artmaking.
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita is underway.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted the first in what will be a series of virtual webinars on Oct. 11 to update local educational agencies, including district and charter school administrators and classroom educators, on learning acceleration and ways schools are using billions of dollars in state funding to successfully address the learning loss from the pandemic.
From special events to branding to social media, the city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division produced outreach materials and implemented public information campaigns that were among the nation’s best in 2021.
Like most people who work in animal welfare, there have been animals I have come across in my career who have left lasting impressions on me. I still think about them decades later, sometimes with happiness and sometimes with regret.
SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a 2022 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, a data-driven program developed to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing in Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, is proud to announce the six local students who won individual awards, as well as spotlight three individuals who received national recognition in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase that was held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.
More than 14.3 million Californians now have a REAL ID as the federal enforcement date of May 3, 2023, approaches, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data. This is a 234,116 increase from the previous month.
