Nov. 7: ‘No One Dies Alone’ Volunteers Sought at Henry Mayo

No One Dies Alone trained volunteers provide a compassionate presence at the hospital bedside of dying patients who would otherwise die alone.

Anyone interested in learning more about volunteering is welcome to attend a general informative meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Henry Mayo Center.

No One Dies Alone was founded by Sandra Clarke, an Oregon nurse. NODA is improving end-of-life care in hospitals by making volunteers available to comfort dying patients in their final hours.

Launched in November 2001 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Eugene, Ore., Clarke’s program now operates in hospitals from Alaska to New York, as well as in Singapore and Japan. Clarke, who won a Circle of Excellence Award from a national nursing association in 2004, has written a No One Dies Alone manual and distributed it to more than 400 hospitals, hospices, and AIDS care facilities worldwide. Her all-volunteer program operates with no funding except a small grant to subsidize the printing of the manual.

Call Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Chaplain Supervisor Sandy Weinberg at (661) 200-1126 to reserve your seat to learn about volunteering for this program at Henry Mayo.

For information on Henry Mayo Community Education classes visit https://www.henrymayo.com/medical-services/community-education/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...