Oct. 22: Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea Fundraiser

The Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness of Breast Cancer and raising funds to help those in our local community fighting this disease. This year’s event promises to be an enchanting and magical experience with the theme A Walk Through The Secret Garden.

This year’s Tea will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the new Canyon Country Community Center. Every table at The Annual Tea will be elaborately decorated by the host of each table reflecting this year’s theme and will take guests into gardens of serene beauty, florals and fantasy, dancing fairies and gardens far beyond their imagination. Upon arriving, guests will be escorted to the outdoor patio for teatime specialty cocktails and appetizers comprised of mini pancakes on a skewer, fruit parfaits, mini ham & cheese on croissants, mini Hawaiian sliders, chicken penne pasta, and mini mashed potato martini cups. Once inside for the main Tea Party luncheon and program, guests will enjoy sipping on a variety of teas, live music, and a traditional English Tea luncheon starting with a mixed green salad, assorted scones, tea sandwiches of smoked salmon, egg salad, Persian cucumber and grilled vegetables, and lobster salad on brioche. If dessert is your favorite, you are sure to enjoy the delicious mini petite fours, mini fruit tarts, macaroons and mango mousse served to you at your table.

The 18th Annual Tea will also offer guest speakers, music, a raffle and both a live and silent auction with many exciting items for guests to bid on. This 18th annual event is part of Circle of Hope’s Breast Cancer Awareness month’s 31 Days of Hope.

Last year because of the generosity of our community and all those in attendance, Circle of Hope was able to reach their fundraising goal which enabled them to help so many people here in Santa Clarita battling breast cancer along with all other forms of cancer. Again this year, all funds raised stay completely in our community and support financial assistance in paying for cancer medical bills for those who are unable to afford their lifesaving treatments, along with other supportive services, wellness therapies designed as cancer support, educational resources, emotional support, and classes and programs for all those living with cancer, cancer survivors, their families and caregivers. All services through Circle of Hope are offered free of charge.

Seating is limited and this event will surely sell out. Individual tickets, full tables and Tea Sponsorships are still available. Additional information and tickets can be purchased on the organization’s website at www.circleofhopeinc.org.

For information sponsorship opportunities, click [here].

Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization. For more information, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.orgor call (661) 254-5218.

The Circle of Hope office and Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Ste 3, Newhall, Ca. 91321.

