Oct. 22: Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea Fundraiser

The Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness of Breast Cancer and raising funds to help those in our local community fighting this disease. This year’s event promises to be an enchanting and magical experience with the theme A Walk Through The Secret Garden.
This year’s Tea will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the new Canyon Country Community Center. Every table at The Annual Tea will be elaborately decorated by the host of each table reflecting this year’s theme and will take guests into gardens of serene beauty, florals and fantasy, dancing fairies and gardens far beyond their imagination. Upon arriving, guests will be escorted to the outdoor patio for teatime specialty cocktails and appetizers comprised of mini pancakes on a skewer, fruit parfaits, mini ham & cheese on croissants, mini Hawaiian sliders, chicken penne pasta, and mini mashed potato martini cups. Once inside for the main Tea Party luncheon and program, guests will enjoy sipping on a variety of teas, live music, and a traditional English Tea luncheon starting with a mixed green salad, assorted scones, tea sandwiches of smoked salmon, egg salad, Persian cucumber and grilled vegetables, and lobster salad on brioche. If dessert is your favorite, you are sure to enjoy the delicious mini petite fours, mini fruit tarts, macaroons and mango mousse served to you at your table.
The 18th Annual Tea will also offer guest speakers, music, a raffle and both a live and silent auction with many exciting items for guests to bid on. This 18th annual event is part of Circle of Hope’s Breast Cancer Awareness month’s 31 Days of Hope.
Last year because of the generosity of our community and all those in attendance, Circle of Hope was able to reach their fundraising goal which enabled them to help so many people here in Santa Clarita battling breast cancer along with all other forms of cancer. Again this year, all funds raised stay completely in our community and support financial assistance in paying for cancer medical bills for those who are unable to afford their lifesaving treatments, along with other supportive services, wellness therapies designed as cancer support, educational resources, emotional support, and classes and programs for all those living with cancer, cancer survivors, their families and caregivers. All services through Circle of Hope are offered free of charge.
Seating is limited and this event will surely sell out. Individual tickets, full tables and Tea Sponsorships are still available. Additional information and tickets can be purchased on the organization’s website at www.circleofhopeinc.org.
For information sponsorship opportunities, click [here].
Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization. For more information, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.orgor call (661) 254-5218.
The Circle of Hope office and Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Ste 3, Newhall, Ca. 91321.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting and Adopted Budget Workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Sept. 14, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Los Angeles County announced Monday a landmark settlement in the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights lawsuit, committing millions in new funding to bring outreach and supportive services to some of the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness on the streets of Los Angeles.
The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, warning of a downpour of approximately 1 to 1.5 inches until about 9 p.m., and shortly after that rescue efforts were under way for motorists stranded by flooding north of Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 110 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 37 deaths and 4,544 new cases countywide.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss a grant request to save SCVHistory.com, a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger has issued an open letter to residents in the Castaic community to share her advocacy efforts so that state agencies expedite Interstate 5 repairs to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.
The American Institute of Graphic Arts, the professional association for design now known as AIGA, has named California Institute of the Arts School of Art faculty Louise Sandhaus (Art BFA 1993, MFA 1994) one of three 2022 AIGA Medalists, honored for contributions to the field of design.
Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series will show the mystical meta-musical, ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’ 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. Sept. 11 outside under the stars at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
